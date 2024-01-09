Target puts men's underwear under lock and key

Jan. 8—The business of dressing the family jewels has become a treasure worth protecting for Target.

The national retailer in early November started locking up Pair of Thieves men's underwear at stores across the country, according to numerous online reports.

Target in Santa Fe opened the new year with all men's underwear locked in transparent security cases, including Hanes, Goodfellow & Co. and Jockey brands of underwear and socks.

The secured men's underwear stands out as no other clothing in the men's, women's and children's section is under lock and key at the local Target and Walmart Supercenter.

The 2020s have seen increased amounts of merchandise locked up, such as electric and hand tools, spray paint, iPhone cases, consumer electronics and electric tooth brushes. People frequently post on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page about people wheeling loaded carts of unpaid merchandise out of Target.

Persistent shoplifting pushed Walmart to close all its stores in Portland, Ore., last year, and Target closed three Portland stores.

The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the state Legislature, local chambers of commerce, police and retailers collaborated last year to tackle organized retail crime. The result was legislation that specifically defined organized retail crime and allows law enforcement and prosecutors to combine multiple small shoplifting burglaries in a 90-day span into one felony charge if all the merchandise is worth more than $500. Another felony charge applies to stealing a combined $2,500 in merchandise across one year.

"HB 234 took New Mexico into the 21st century for law enforcement to deal with retail crime," New Mexico Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Black said in September.

Target did not respond to calls for comment.