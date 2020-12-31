Target is recalling over 400,000 pieces of kids clothing due to possible choking hazard

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target is recalling over 400,000 articles of infant clothing due to a possible safety hazards.

While there have been no reports of any incidents, consumers have reported some pieces coming off the clothing.

Target is recalling some popular infant wear after discovery of a possible choking hazard.

The chain is recalling around 480,000 articles of clothing from its Cat & Jack and Cloud Island brands. The items were sold in-store and online, but have been removed from both channels, CNN Business first reported.

According to Target's website, "the snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children."

The Cat & Jack swimsuit was sold from December 2019-October 2020, while the Cloud Island romper was sold from July 2019-October 2020. There were no reports of choking, but a combined 43 reports of the snaps detaching from the item, per CNN Business.

Customers who have already purchased the products can receive a refund by returning the items in-store or getting a pre-paid shipping label from Target to return the items by mail.

The clothing isn't the only items that Target had to recall this year. In August, the retailer recalled peaches due to a salmonella outbreak in nine states.

More details about both recalls can be found here.

