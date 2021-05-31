Target is reopening fitting rooms after keeping them closed more than a year amid COVID

Target has started to reopen its fitting rooms after keeping them shuttered for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While some dressing rooms reopened at the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, the retailer confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that the plan is all stores' fitting rooms are expected to reopen Tuesday.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told USA TODAY that one exception is a "small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations."

“We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms," Harper-Tibaldo said.

Memorial Day sales 2021: Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart are open Monday, but Costco is closed

Target Drive Up curbside pickup: Target adding beer, wine and alcohol for curbside and in-store pickup at 1,200 stores

Target has started to reopen fitting rooms.

The move comes two weeks after Target and other retailers stopped requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, following updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like other retailers, Target closed its fitting rooms in the early days of the pandemic. Many others though have reopened the rooms giving customers the opportunity to try on clothes before purchasing.

Kohl's also recently reopened its fitting rooms after keeping them closed when it reopened stores. Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said the move was to "improve the shopping experience as more and more customers return to stores."

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Aldi 101: How to save on groceries, get $2.95 wine, knock-off Chick-fil-A and find rare deals without coupons

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For more shopping tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target fitting rooms: All stores to open dressing rooms by June 1