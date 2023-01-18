In ‘target-rich’ NJ suburbs, police battle alarming rise in luxury auto theft

New Jersey law enforcement agencies say they're fighting an uphill battle against a record-setting wave of auto theft, with increasingly brazen crooks stalking the Garden State suburbs in search of BMWs, Audis and other luxury offerings.

A record 14,389 vehicles were reported stolen in New Jersey last year, and the state is on pace to shatter that mark, with 9,093 thefts reported through June 30 of this year, according to State Police data. The upward trend follows three years of declines from 2018 to 2020.

"So far year to date we are up about 23% statewide over last year," said Det. Sgt. Cory Rodriguez of the State Police's Auto Theft Task Force. "That should be an alarming rate of increase for anything. When you're talking about auto theft, it's an unbelievable rise."

It was a police pursuit of a stolen Mercedes last month that led to a fiery crash in Morris County that knocked out utility service for almost 20,000 customers. Police charged three teenagers but said two other thieves got away. A day earlier in Bergen County, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer joined local police chiefs in Allendale to call for a national task force on auto theft and more security at the Port of Newark to stop the export of stolen cars.

“Every other week, we read about yet another carjacking or stolen car literally taken out of someone’s driveway as they slept or, brazenly, in broad daylight," Gottheimer said in a statement. "Then, these cars are chopped up for parts or they pull into the Port of Newark where they are put into a container, then on a ship, and sent overseas."

While cars of all types are being lifted, high-end models are especially in demand for their resale value. Thefts of luxury vehicles are on pace to almost double this year in Morris County and to nearly triple in Bergen, according to the State Police. Passaic is on track for a 153% increase and Monmouth County for 140%.

Nationwide, reports of auto theft rose 17% from 2019 to 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Story continues

"It's not just something we're seeing in New Jersey," Rodriguez said. "It's a national problem."

Even more disturbing to New Jersey officials is the manner in which vehicles are being stolen, with career criminals recruiting carloads of juveniles to scout suburban neighborhoods for the easy targets they crave: unlocked luxury cars with key fobs left inside, or homes with fobs visible through windows.

A simple solution

It's a problem that law-enforcement professionals stress can be prevented with just a little effort from the public, though that advice doesn't seem to be sinking in.

"If you lock your car, take your keys [or key fob] and lock your front door, they're not going to steal your car," Rodriguez said. "There are very few criminals out there breaking windows and knocking down doors to get to a car. They'll go into the next house where somebody left the keys in the car."

The overwhelming majority of incidents are classified as "soft thefts," with no interaction between criminal and victim, Rodriguez said. But in wealthy Morris County, which Rodriguez describes as "target-rich," authorities worry it's only a matter of time before a potentially violent confrontation occurs.

"They're not bashful," Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said in an interview. "They come into your neighborhood, they look for cars with fobs, they pull on doors. They'll peer into your window, and they'll see that fob on the dining room table, and make entry when you're sleeping."

After a record 318 vehicle thefts in 2021, Morris County is on pace to break that record in 2022 with 217 in the first half of the year.

County officials formed a task force in 2019 to address the problem. The group has shared intelligence among law enforcement agencies, deployed technologies like license-plate scanners and had some success − 77% of vehicles stolen in the county were returned so far this year. Morris Prosecutor Robert Carroll said he is targeting the ringleaders who recruit young car thieves.

"We're talking about the stealing a car by an organized group using juveniles and youth, much like in the '70s and '80s drug trade when they made them runners and corner boys and things like that," he said. "The juveniles are being recruited by experienced criminals and that begins the cycle."

(Story continues after table.)

Boosted for 'combat'

Rodriguez said the majority of stolen luxury vehicles are sold for foreign export, but Carroll said Morris County cars are also being used to commit other crimes, often violent ones, in Newark, Irvington and other nearby cities.

"That car may be used in a robbery, transportation of drugs, human trafficking," Carroll said. "It's not stolen for resale. It's a disposable asset. When we find these cars, we're finding guns, bullets, bullet holes, so clearly they were used in some kind of combat."

Statewide, stolen vehicles have been involved in three homicides since 2020, as well as 33 shootings, two carjackings, three robberies, 10 recovered firearms and a ramming of a police car, said Gannon, the Morris sheriff.

The thefts can have traumatic consequences for vehicle owners as well. Carroll highlighted the case of Elijah Lott, 23, who was sentenced in September to 21 years in prison for a series of residential burglaries and auto thefts in Chatham Township in 2020.

Lott was in one of the homes for almost an hour, while a teenage resident was also present, the prosecutor said. "A juvenile girl was in the bedroom when one of his associates entered," he said. "I can't think of a more frightening situation than that. You say it's a car theft or it's a burglary. It's a hell of a lot more than that. It's a home invasion. That puts a whole different dimension on it."

'Deafening' crash in Denville

Carroll pointed to the near-tragedy in Denville in mid-July when four 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old barely escaped the Mercedes crash on Route 53. The collision woke Elsa Fries at 4 a.m. as the car skidded onto the front lawn of her home in Denville. The vehicle then crossed to her neighbor's front yard and knocked down a utility pole before exploding into flames.

"We had the air-conditioner on and a fan, but I could still hear it," said Fries, an elementary school teacher in town. "It was the most deafening sound I ever heard in my life. I heard the tires screeching. That woke me up."

Fries and her husband rushed outside, as did residents of the Mount Tabor neighborhood across the road. "I called 911 because I was sure somebody was dead. How those kids got out of that car alive is beyond me."

The crash also cut power to her house for 36 hours, and led to widespread phone, cable and internet outages up to 10 miles away.

Three of the suspects were arrested at the scene. Two are still at large.

Frustrated by careless car owners who still leave their vehicles unlocked, Carroll and Gannon say they are backing off the old slogan of "It's 9 o'clock, did you lock your doors?" It's also less relevant because more of the thefts are occurring during daylight hours, they add.

Carroll's new message: "You don't want to see your vehicle stolen and used in the committing of a violent crime."

Idling cars an easy target

What Rodriguez calls "owner apathy" extends to impatient drivers who leave their vehicles running during quick stops.

"You drive around Morris County, Bergen County, Hudson County, you're going to see tons of Land Rovers and BMWs and Mercedes and Audis just idling on the curb next to their favorite coffee spot or convenience store," he said.

"It's only a matter of time," Rodriguez added. "Knock on wood, we have been relatively lucky. Of course there are tragedies from time to time. But I feel we're right on the edge of something horrible happening. I hope we can prevent it."

The surge has caught the attention of legislators including former governor and current state Sen. Richard Codey and state Sen. Anthony Bucco. Codey, an Essex County Democrat, and Bucco, a Morris Republican, are crafting legislation to assist investigators and prosecutors in battling auto theft. Some of that legislation will reflect groundwork done in recent months by Bucco, Gannon and Carroll.

"We're not sleeping on this," said Codey, who will hosted Bucco, prosecutors, mayors and other officials at a news conference Thursday in West Orange to discuss their plans.

“We’re going to punish the leaders with harsher penalties to deter the corruption of the young offenders they are introducing into a life of crime,” Bucco said. “And for the underage recruits who are lifting cars and wreaking havoc on the roadways and neighborhoods, there will be a price to pay for them as well.”

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: NJ luxury car theft in suburbs on alarming rise, with simple solution