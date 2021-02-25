Target to roll out Apple shops in 17 stores, with more planned in 2021. What to know
Apple shops are opening in 17 Target stores in February — with more planned later in the year, Target announced Thursday.
Described as a “dedicated shopping destination” inside Target stores, the Apple shops were “designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations...” the retailer said.
The shops will double Apple’s footprint in Target stores and feature a wider range of Apple products all collected in one place, the retailer said.
Shops will be staffed by Target Tech Consultants trained by Apple and include displays for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other accessories.
Shoppers will also be able to access the extended range of products on Target.com and through the Target App, the company said.
These 17 Targets stores are expected to get Apple shops this month:
California
San Jose — Store T0324
Delaware
Newark — Store T2764
Florida
Clearwater — Store T1820
Gainesville — Store T0687
Orlando — Store T1790
Miami — Store T2848
Massachusetts
Woburn — Store T2848
Minnesota
Monticello — Store T2180
New Hampshire
Nashua — Store T1532
New York
Latham — Store T1915
Pennsylvania
North Wales — Store T1159
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City — Store T1397
Texas
Allen — Store T2516
Austin — Store T1797
Hurst — Store T1766
Irving — Store T1032
San Antonio — Store T1354
Target said it’s planning to open more Apple shops by the end of fall.
Neil Saunders, managing director of consultant firm GlobalData Retail, called the partnership a “smart move.”
“The fact that Apple is willing to work with Target underlines the company’s elevated status in the American retail landscape,” Saunders told USA Today.
“While Target is unashamedly an everyday brand for average Americans, it has always tried to provide a special experience that is relatively upscale for a mainstream retailer.”
Apple shop products will be eligible for Target’s 5% discount for Target RedCard users and available through order pick-up, drive up and same-day delivery through Shipt.
The partnership with Apple is far from Target’s first foray into the shop-in-shop experience — it’s had similar partnerships with Disney and Levi Strauss.
Late last year, Target announced it was partnering with makeup retailer Ulta to open 1,000-square-foot Ulta shops in 100 Target stores by the second half of 2021.