Target Tumbles After Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. sank after cutting its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.

Soaring merchandise stockpiles and “unusually high transportation and fuel costs” prompted Target to cut its outlook for operating profit to about 2% of sales this quarter, said Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke. That’s well below the company’s May 18 projection that the gauge would be in a wide range around 5.3%. The retailer’s shares fell 7.7% at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The rapidly worsening outlook underscores Target’s struggle to adjust to rapid shifts in demand amid stubborn inflation that’s forced consumer spending into less-profitable staple goods and away from discretionary categories such as electronics and home products. That’s left retail companies with a whole lot of merchandise that shoppers don’t want.

“Excess inventory doesn’t usually age well,” Fiddelke said in an interview. “We want to make sure that we’re being aggressive to right-size our inventory now.” He said this would improve shoppers’ experience while boosting value for investors in the long term.

Target’s slump on Tuesday dragged down shares of its rivals, including Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Best Buy Co. The Minneapolis-based retailer had already fallen 31% so far this year including its biggest skid since 1987 after the release of its first-quarter results, which included the first profit forecast cut and a big jump in inventories. That came at the heels of a huge run-up in the stock price during the first two years of the pandemic and years of sales growth.

The company stood by its revenue forecast for this year, and Fiddelke said consumer demand was “resilient” in areas such as food and beverages, household essentials and beauty products. Even so, Target’s news sparked questions on Wall Street about whether more forecast cuts are about to upend the industry.

So far it looks like Target’s issues are more “internal rather than external,” said John Zolidis, president of Quo Vadis Capital.

Goodwill, Evaporated

“Sadly, nearly all hard-fought goodwill earned from investors over the previous three years has possibly evaporated in just three weeks,” he said in a research report.

Across the US, some excess inventory was accumulated intentionally to hedge against another potential wave of supply-chain disruptions that made some items tough to find over the past couple of years. Now, however, retailers have to account for consumers’ sudden price sensitivity while balancing their own surging operating costs from fuel, labor and other expenses. Holding on to larger merchandise stockpiles is expensive, and if the goods fail to move, markdowns further hurt profitability while benefiting bargain-hunting shoppers.

Given the inventory overhang at a number of rivals, Target decided to take “a decisive set of actions,” Fiddelke said.

That means marking down more merchandise and canceling orders from vendors. The company will also offload excess inventory and adjust some prices to offset surging costs. Target is also seeking to get a handle on supply-chain disruptions by adding “incremental holding capacity near US ports,” which will give it greater flexibility. In the short term, that could help push prices lower, at least for some products.

Meanwhile, Walmart has said it would need “another couple quarters” to work through its bloated inventory. And Costco has said it expects to be able to sell its excess stuff, including belated holiday items from 2021 that will go out on shelves later this year.

