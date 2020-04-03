Target Has Temporarily Stopped Accepting In-Store Returns

From House Beautiful

All Target stores will now close at 9 pm daily

On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the first hour of shopping will be dedicated to elderly and those with underlying health concerns

Target will temporarily stop accepting in-store product returns and exchanges

Target stores have added floor decals at checkout lanes to maintain safe distances between guests as they shop

Target employees will be regularly cleaning surfaces at least every 30 minutes

Target shoppers are limited to six sanitary products per purchase



As so many places have closed their doors amid coronavirus fears and shoppers stock up on necessities (leaving many shelves empty), it's good to know that our favorite dollar-saving retailer has got our backs and is taking extra precautions. As a reminder: Target stores now close at 9 pm, in order to allow more time for cleaning and restocking. Also, the first hour after opening on Tuesdays and Wednesdays has been reserved as a dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable guests, which includes the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

On top of these regulations, Target has also announced in its latest statement that it has stopped accepting in-store returns for three weeks, as of March 25, 2020. However, if you have a return that expires during that period (such as a food item), Target stores will still honor the return three weeks past the holding period. The retailer has also begun adding signs at the front of stores and floor decals at the checkout lanes to maintain safe distances between guests as they shop.

Target CEO Brian Cornell initially started taking actions against COVID-19 last month when he issued a statement explaining how the retailer will capitalize on its cleaning procedures. As of mid-March, Target stores have been cleaning surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens, at least every 30 minutes. In order to do this, additional hours were added to each store's payroll. Furthermore, the chain also temporarily stopped food sampling in its stores, to further prevent the spread of germs.

Target stores will also be added extra staff to their *free* Order Pickup and Drive Up services. Therefore, customers who do not feel comfortable entering the store for more than a few minutes, or entering the store at all, still have the opportunity to shop at Target.

In terms of its employees, Target has encouraged sick team members to stay home and only travel if it's business-critical. A 24/7 forum has been setup so employees can receive information, as well as ask questions in real time.

While the demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry items, and (ahem) toilet paper remains high, Target stores have been receiving a higher inventory and have been restocking as much as possible. Due to the high demand though, Target shoppers have started to see signs in their local stores capping them at six products.

This is the toilet paper aisle @Target in Hixson. I got lucky & found 1 tub of off-brand disinfectant wipes... #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/F9NvCoW15w — Jaynell Perera (@JaynellPerera) March 12, 2020

Our advice? During these times where it's crucial that we have the necessities within arms reach, make use of Target's online shopping services, as it will tell you which products are in stock at which locations. That way, if you do have to leave the house to pick up a few items, you can hopefully pick it up all at one place.



