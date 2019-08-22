Target Stock Soars 20% as Earnings Growth Accelerates

Target (NYSE: TGT) posted its best quarterly performance in years during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable sales rose 4.8% and Target's operating margin expanded slightly, driving 9% growth in operating income and a 16% surge in adjusted earnings per share (EPS). EPS surpassed the high end of the company's guidance range by $0.01, reaching $1.53.

The discount retail giant outdid itself in the second quarter. On Wednesday morning, Target reported that, while sales growth slowed a bit last quarter, EPS skyrocketed more than 20% year over year. This stellar performance caused Target stock to jump 20% on Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high above $100.

Target Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

Margin expansion continues

Target faced a tough year-over-year sales comparison in the second quarter, as comparable sales surged 6.5% in the prior-year period. As a result, the company's comp-sales growth slowed to 3.4% last quarter, driven by a 2.4% increase in comparable traffic. Still, this means that Target has increased comparable-store sales by roughly 10% over the past two years, as management proudly noted.

Digital sales continued to be a key driver of Target's growth, rising 34% year over year in the quarter. Meanwhile, comparable sales in the retailer's physical stores grew 1.5%. Total revenue increased 3.6%, to $18.4 billion.

In the first quarter of the year, gross margin declined modestly, but Target was able to more than offset this margin pressure with expense savings. The savings continued last quarter, as operating expenses rose just 1.2%, significantly slower than the company's revenue growth.

Moreover, Target expanded its gross margin to 30.6% from 30.3% a year earlier -- the first year-over-year increase in nearly three years. CFO Cathy Smith stated, "This performance reflected the ongoing work of our merchant teams to optimize assortment, cost, pricing and promotions across all of our categories."

The exterior of a Target store More

Target achieved its first gross margin increase in several years during Q2. Image source: Target.

The combination of excellent cost control and stronger gross margin caused Target's operating margin to widen to 7.2% last quarter, compared to 6.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating income rose 17%, to $1.32 billion, and adjusted EPS climbed 24%, to a record $1.82. This blew past the company's EPS guidance range of $1.52 to $1.72, as well as the average analyst estimate of $1.62.