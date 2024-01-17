New Target store to anchor this mixed-use center in region

Target Corp. is headed to Indian Land. CrossRidge Center has snagged the Minneapolis-based retailer as its anchor tenant.

Plans call for a 147,000-square-foot store offering the retailer’s latest prototype, product assortment and amenity package, says Ben Cerullo, chief operating officer for CrossRidge Development.

Cerullo says the addition of a Target store positions CrossRidge as a future premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

