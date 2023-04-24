A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police detained George Glover Monday afternoon during an investigation into a bomb scare at the Target store in the 3600 block of South Street in Lafayette.

Glover, 55, of Indianapolis, went into the store about 2 p.m. Monday, and while chatting with a sales associate, he made a reference to a bomb and his backpack, according to Lafayette police.

Glover then dropped his backpack and left the store, driving away in a car, police said.

Meanwhile, the store was evacuated while police started investigating.

Glover showed up again a short time after the evacuation and wanted his backpack returned to him, police said.

Officers questioned Glover, then arrested him on suspicion of felony intimidation.

Customers were allowed back into the store after police determined there was nothing in his backpack, police said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Target store evacuated after man mentions a bomb; all clear given a short time later