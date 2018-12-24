Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $61.55, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session.

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $61.55, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 11.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 5, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 10.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.13 billion, up 1.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $75.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.44% and +5.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.