Target Trump: 4 takeaways from the first night of the Democratic National Convention

During her keynote speech on the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a bleak warning that summed up the two hours of pandemic-era programming that had come before it.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” Obama said. “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Though it has become a staple at political conventions for candidates and their supporters to claim the upcoming election is “the most important of our lifetimes,” Democrats raised the stakes to a whole other level Monday at the first-ever virtual version of their nominating event.

Eva Longhoria hosts the the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

In fact, most of the evening — the video montages, the roundtables with regular people and the pretaped remarks from rising party stars — was devoted to a pair of propositions that made previous conventions sound pollyannaish in comparison.

The first was the death and devastation that Democrats say President Trump has already wrought, with 170,000 killed by the coronavirus pandemic, tens of millions of jobs lost, a racial reckoning in the streets and the integrity of the election in question. The second was the further death and devastation they fear Trump will unleash if reelected in November.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said a few minutes before Obama spoke, likening the United States circa 2020 to a corrupt, crumbling empire. “Trump golfs.”

With that backdrop in mind, here are four takeaways from Day One of the DNC:

This is the COVID-19 election

Kristin Urquiza of San Francisco, speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Democrats tried to talk about other issues Monday; they really did. Racial justice and Trump’s attempts to undermine the U.S Postal Service both claimed a share of the airtime. The economy got some, too.

But the coronavirus pandemic was like a giant stormcloud casting an ominous shadow over the somewhat awkward proceedings — which, after all, only played out like the world’s most elaborate Zoom call because, thanks to the pandemic, it was unsafe for Democrats to gather physically in Milwaukee.

It wasn’t just America’s five million coronavirus cases, or, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo put it, the “critical lesson” Americans learned about “how vulnerable we are when we are divided and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent.”

It wasn’t just Trump’s role in the response. “My dad was a healthy 65-year-old,” said Arizonan Kristin Urquiza, who wrote an op-ed about her father’s death that went viral over the summer.. “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life.”

Rather, it was the threat of more death to come because, under Trump, the “nation is still unprepared,” to quote Cuomo.

“I am very worried about what is in front of us,” said a teacher named Cesar A.

“I’m looking at the tsunami coming this winter,” added Dr. Bradley Dreifuss, a frontline emergency physician. “All of us are wondering how our system is just not going to collapse.”

“Just imagine,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, “if we had a national strategy.”

That argument from Democrats — Trump can’t fix this; Biden can — will likely define the campaign from now until Election Day.

Michelle Obama said Trump is remaking America in his image — and it’s not a pretty picture

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

The problem with Trump, Obama argued, is his “total and utter lack of empathy.”

“It’s not a hard concept to grasp. It's what we teach our children,” Obama explained. “But right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They're looking around wondering if we've been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value.”

The former first lady went on to paint a dark portrait of America today, with “people shouting in grocery stores, unwilling to wear a mask to keep us all safe”; with “people calling the police on folks minding their own business just because of the color of their skin”; with “an entitlement that says only certain people belong here, that greed is good, and winning is everything because as long as you come out on top, it doesn't matter what happens to everyone else.”

The result, Obama said, is “a nation that's underperforming not simply on matters of policy but on matters of character.”

Bernie Sanders likened Trump to Hitler — and told his supporters Biden is their only chance to stop him

Se. Bernie Sanders speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

Biden’s chief rival for the 2020 Democratic nomination didn’t mince words when describing the threat Trump poses.

“Under this administration authoritarianism has taken root in our country,” Sanders said before evoking his Jewish relatives who died in the Holocaust. “I, and my family, and many of yours, know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys decency, democracy and humanity. As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates and yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat.”

The mention of moderates and conservatives was not a coincidence. Recognizing that many of his idealistic, progressive supporters have been reluctant to embrace the more moderate Biden, Sanders made sure to address them directly — and to tell them not to sit this election out or vote third party, but rather to cast their ballots for Biden.

“Let me take this opportunity to say a word to the millions who supported my campaign this year and in 2016,” Sanders declared. “If Donald Trump is reelected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy. … The price of failure is too great to imagine.”

Dems leaned into diversity — but made sure to put Republican crossover voters like John Kasich in primetime

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

The official theme of the evening was “We the People,” a term meant to highlight the diverse, big-tent nature of the Democratic Party. And there was certainly no shortage of black and brown faces on screen, especially during the first hour of programming, when Black activists and Latino paramedics went all in on pillorying Trump and praising Biden.

Yet a striking thing happened at the start of the 10:00 PM hour — the one hour of the convention carried by the broadcast networks. The spotlight suddenly shifted to another section of the big tent: that is, the one reserved for Republicans — former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman; former eBay CEO Meg Whitman; former New York Rep. Susan Molinari; a parade of rank-and-file Trump voters — who had broken ranks with the GOP and decided to back Biden.

The most prominent among them was former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential runner-up John Kasich, who stood at an actual fork in the road to announce his endorsement of Biden.

“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” Kasich said. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man. It’s reasonable, faithful, respectful and, you know, no one pushes Joe around.”

Kasich’s remarks were an attempt to persuade potential swing voters that Biden won’t be the “puppet of the radical left” that Trump has accused him of being. Hearing them in the midst of a Democratic convention — on a night about diversity, no less — was a reminder of how Biden’s campaign thinks he will win in November.

