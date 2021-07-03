Target, Walgreens make changes due to increase in Bay Area thefts

Axios

Walgreens has given out 25 million COVID-19 vaccinations in its stores this year, including 17 million from March through May.Why it matters: Walgreens executives said the vaccines were the main reason why the company recorded higher foot traffic, sales and profits in the quarter. But this boost may be short-lived, as demand for vaccines has slowed down considerably since late April.By the numbers