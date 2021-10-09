Target or Walmart: Where Should You Shop This Halloween?

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spooky season has arrived! But the greatest scares are the unexpected ones on our credit card statements.

Fortunately, GoBankingRates has found the best prices so there will be no evil surprises. Whether you’re getting kids ready for the big night and making sure you’re stocked with enough candy to give the neighbors, or you need a last minute costume for a party, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to get all the treats without any tricks when you shop at Target and Walmart this Halloween.

Candy

Walmart: The lowest priced variety pack has 35 pieces, or about a pound of mini Reese’s, Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids and Kit Kat for $4.88. You can get 50 mini pieces of Snickers, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way and Twix for $5.48.

Going big? You can get 210 pieces, or almost 4 pounds of mini Reese’s, Whoppers, Jolly Rancher, Kit Kat and Twizzlers for $14.74, or 365 pieces–more than 7 pounds–of Reese’s, Hershey’s, Milk Duds, Whoppers, Rolo and Kit Kat for $23.98.

Target: Target’s lowest priced variety pack has 35 mini pieces, coming out to a little more than half a pound, of Milky Way, Twix, 3 Musketeers and Snickers for $3.59. Note that although this is the same amount of pieces as Walmart’s lowest priced variety, it does have less weight to it. Pick up 55 mini pieces of Starburst and Skittles for $5.49, coming in at just over a pound in weight.

For bigger bags, there’s a range of candies in packs ranging from 125 pieces to 225 pieces for $15.99 each. For midrange, many candies including Reese’s and Laffy Taffy varieties come in packs of 75-175 for $9.99. The biggest pack available is just over 8 pounds of candy or 455 pieces of Milky Way, Twix, 3 Musketeers and Snickers for $29.99.

Winner: Target — You can get more candy for your cash, and have access to a wider variety of treats.

Costumes – Babies

Walmart: Part of the fun of having a baby is putting them in an adorable costume. At Walmart, you can dress up your newborn as a super cute ghost starting at $8.88. Toddlers can be a chef starting at $10.59, and a pumpkin for $10.99.

Target: Newborns can be a lovable witch or a darling skeleton starting at $15. These costumes are currently buy 1, get 1 for 50 percent off.

Winner: Walmart — Because Target’s infant costumes are made by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, the price is a bit higher than Walmart’s.

Costumes – Kids

Walmart: The least expensive kids’ costume Walmart offers is a doctor, which starts at $13.30. Snag a Flash or Optimus Muscle costume for $15. There are two variations of Scooby Doo, one with a skirt, and one without, which are both less than $20 each. An Elsa costume will run you $21.04+. The most expensive kids costumes are a wolf for $56.98 and a Paul Stanley (from the band KISS) for $56.10.

Target: The cheapest full kids’ costume at Target is Alice in Wonderland, which starts at $13.78. Their kids’ doctor costume starts at $15. Batman will cost you $15, as will a PAW Patrol costume. Jack Skellington starts at $19.99 and Mario is $20. Anna from “Frozen” starts at $21.49, and Peppa Pig starts at $25. The most expensive costume is a cheerleader, starting at $40.32. Like the baby costumes, some of these are buy 1, get 1 for 50 percent off.

Winner: Target — Though the individual prices are pretty comparable, if you have more than one child, the buy 1, get 1 half off deal is a tiebreaker.

Costumes – Adults

Walmart: You can get a pirate costume for $9.99, or a pumpkin costume (maybe to match your baby?) for $12.21. For $41.98, you can get a king and queen of hearts couples costume. Though super timely costumes aren’t really available, you can dress up as famous characters, like Winifred Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus” for $29.97 and Pennywise for $40.23. If you’re really committed, you can drop $374.11 for a Hulk Hogan costume, which comes in at the most expensive getup Walmart offers.

Target: The cheapest costume is a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” Chica for $12.99. Behind that is an “Enchantress” for $13.79. Grab an Ace Ventura costume for $28.99 or Spock for $31.99. For a direct comparison, a Pennywise costume at Targets costs $60.23. The most expensive costume Target has to offer? A Deadpool costume for $439.31.

Winner: Walmart — Across the board, Walmart offers less expensive costumes for adults.

Decorations

Walmart: At Walmart, spiderwebs will cost $5.95 and a 19″ posable skeleton will run you $10.99. Hanging signs for a Halloween party? Those start at $14.99. The cheapest Halloween lights are creepy green LED mini lights for $3.97.

Target: Decorative spiderwebs start at $4 at Target. A 16″ posable skeleton is $5, and hanging signs start at $9.99. Target’s most affordable Halloween lights are mini incandescent string lights in a variety of colors for $5.

Winner: Target — Though their lights are slightly more expensive, everything else is more of a bargain than Walmart.

