Target worker caught stealing from cash registers — over $13K in a month, CT cops say

A Target employee turned himself in after he was caught stealing thousands of dollars from store cash registers in Connecticut, authorities said.

The worker stole about $13,500 in cash from Target between December and January, an investigation revealed, according to an April 5 news release from the South Windsor Police Department. The location of the store he worked at wasn’t specified.

The man, 23, of East Hartford, was arrested on a charge of second-degree larceny on April 5, police said.

He turned himself in to police headquarters where he was processed and released on a $15,000 bond, according to authorities.

He’s due in Manchester Superior court on April 19, the release said.

Other instances of store employees stealing cash from where they worked have made headlines over the past several months.

In Illinois, a Walmart night manager stole $135,988 in cash from a store in Joliet and left her shift with the stolen money in a shopping bag in late November, McClatchy News previously reported. The employee was arrested months later on March 7.

In New Jersey, Walmart discovered an employee stole nearly $200,000 in cash at least 15 separate times from the store in Mansfield Township and was arrested in September, McClatchy News previously reported.

Home Depot worker had $80K worth of stolen merchandise at their home, CA officials say

FedEx worker caught with $34,000 in stolen items in his truck, South Carolina cops say

Walmart worker stole from registers 3 times a week, pocketing $20,000, Texas cops say