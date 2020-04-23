Target workers plan ‘sickout’ protest, citing unsafe work conditions during pandemic

Target workers say they are planning a mass “sickout” protest on May 1, International Workers’ Day.

Target Workers Unite — which describes itself as “an independent initiative run by rank and file Target team members” — announced the plan this week, citing unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has more than 12,000 followers on Facebook.

“At Target the foot traffic and guest behavior have been atrocious, putting us at needless risk when greater safety measures are required to ensure social distancing,” the group wrote online. “Workers nor guests have been required to wear masks.”

Target Workers Unite also said it believes store capacity limits are set too high and that customers aren’t shopping purely for essentials, but because they’re bored. The group added that team members aren’t being paid enough given the risk they say they’re enduring.

“The guests’ desire for recreation are not more important than team members’ needs for safety,” the post said. “Our pay and compensation are not adequate enough to cover the costs of hospitalization or funeral expenses related to COVID19.”

The group is calling on all Target team members — as well as workers from other industries — to join them in a mass “sickout” next week to protest their working conditions.

A sickout is when a group of people coordinate to take sick leave from work, typically to avoid a formal strike and its implications.

Target said Thursday it would extend its $2-an-hour pay increase for frontline workers until May 30.

Last month, the company pledged more than $300 million in wage increases, bonus payouts, a paid leave program and contributions to a relief fund.

The pay increase applied to full- and part-time hourly employees working in stores and at distribution centers, the company said.

Target also promised an extra 30 days of sick leave to team members in the U.S. who are pregnant, have underlying health conditions or are at least 65 years old, according to the company.

Last week, Target said it would provide disposable face masks and gloves to team members and Shipt shoppers before every shift, according to a news release. The company said distribution was expected to take roughly two weeks.