Target yanks Black History Month item with wrong names for pics of Booker T. Washington and other icons

Target is pulling a Black History Month item full of glaring errors off its shelves in the wake of a viral TikTok post pointing out misnamed historic figures.

The product, called “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity,” puts the wrong names to the faces of icons including W.E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington.

TikTok user @Issatete pointed out the egregious mistakes, drawing a chorus of criticism online.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We’ve also ensured the book’s publisher is aware of the errors,” Target said in a Thursday night statement to the Daily News.

@Issatete’s video shows her flipping through the kit and pointing first to a magnet with a picture labeled “Carter G. Woodson.” It actually shows celebrated activist and philosopher Du Bois, she notes.

To make matters worse, the “Du Bois” magnet is actually a picture of Washington, as Issa points out, adding that she teaches U.S. history and got her major in social studies.

The mistakes continue to pile up, with the “Washington” image displaying Woodson’s likeness.

“They shook the names like dice & just tossed them onto the pics because how are so many incorrect?” one commenter remarked.

The product comes from a children’s product retailer called Bendon, according to TMZ. The company did not immediately answer a News request for comment.

“I get it, mistakes happen, but this needs to be corrected,” @Issatete said.