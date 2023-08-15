'Targeted': Andrew Gillum rips justice system as he raises money for legal defense fund

Three months after beating federal corruption charges in court, Andrew Gillum is appealing to supporters once again for donations to his legal defense fund.

In fundraising emails that went out late last week on behalf of the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund, the former Tallahassee mayor expressed “profound gratitude” for the “unwavering support” he saw through what he called “the arduous process of clearing my name.”

“The trauma, shame and pain I’ve experienced after seven years of being targeted by the very government that I have believed in, fought for and humbly served has shredded the once blind faith in the core institutions that are meant to ensure justice for all,” Gillum wrote, adding, “I am aware now more than ever of how easily powerful, unchecked institutions can wreak havoc on people’s lives and upend society’s faith in the endurance of the American way.”

Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Ron DeSantis, was one of the FBI’s targets during its undercover Capital Currency investigation that began in 2015. After a protracted investigation, a federal grand jury indicted him and a close adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, last year on charges they illegally funneled campaign donations to themselves.

But federal prosecutors could not convince a 12-person jury that either committed a crime. The jury acquitted Gillum on a charge that he lied to the FBI and deadlocked on a series of other counts, with lopsided jury votes in favor of acquittal prompting federal prosecutors to drop the case.

Gillum, once a rising Democratic star, has maintained a low public profile since his courtroom victory, with the fundraising email serving as the latest sign of activity from his camp. He served on the City Commission for 15 years, the last four as mayor, and scored an improbable win in 2018 as the Democratic nominee for governor before narrowly falling to Ron DeSantis.

In March, more than a month before his trial began in Tallahassee, civil rights lawyer and Gillum friend Ben Crump began raising money for the legal defense fund. Gillum was represented at trial by Miami lawyers David Markus and Margot Moss.

Previously, Gillum used donations to his Florida Forward political committee to help cover his legal tab. The committee paid more than $400,000 in bills to the Markus/Moss firm before shutting down in January.

The Bring Justice Home email includes a link to the defense fund’s payment page that says, “Any amount will make a huge difference.” The site notes that donations are not tax-deductible.

In his email, Gillum railed against what he called the “unaccountable power of those entrusted with upholding justice,” which he said left scars “that mar the very fabric of our democracy.” He called for “true reform” of the justice system “regardless of who benefits,” adding that “true reform cannot wear a partisan uniform.”

Neither Gillum or Crump responded to text requests for comment.

“Your support will help to address the legal fees associated with my trial,” Gillum said in the message, “and set us up to broaden our work and mission to impact the lives of others.”

