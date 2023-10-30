Targeted attack killed journalist in Lebanon, RSF says
The head of the Middle East desk for Reporters Without Borders said the strikes that targeted a group of journalists in southern Lebanon earlier this month, in which a Reuters journalist was killed, may constitute a war crime. Preliminary conclusions from the watchdog group's ongoing investigation, found that the group of seven journalists from Reuters, AFP and Al Jazeera, covering clashes on the southern Lebanese border on Oct. 13, were “explicitly targeted,” by two strikes from the direction of the Israeli border. (30 October 2023 /AP video: Lujain Jo & Bassam Hatoum)