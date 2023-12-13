'Targeted attack' shooting in Tradition under investigation

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie Police are investigating an early Wednesday shooting in the Tradition community that left a young man with serious injuries, a spokesperson said.

Police about 6:57 a.m. went to the 11000 block of Southwest Stockton Place in the Town Park gated-community for a shooting, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

Mesiti said a preliminary investigation determined a young man was standing in his driveway when a person approached on foot and shot him several times.

“We believe this is a targeted attack, and there is no immediate threat to surrounding community," Mesiti said.

The alleged gunman fled in an unknown make or model vehicle.

Information about why investigators suspect it was a targeted attack was not immediately available.

The shooting victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce in serious condition, Mesiti said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigating 'targeted attack' shooting in Tradition