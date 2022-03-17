"Targeted for who she was": People across U.S. remember victims of Atlanta spa shootings

People across the United States commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings on Wednesday, gathering in rallies and holding vigils in cities including Chicago, D.C., Dallas and Detroit.

Why it matters: Wednesday marks one year since a white gunman killed eight people, six of them Asian women, in Atlanta-area spas. The mass shooting renewed calls for action against anti-Asian violence amid a yearslong spike in hate crimes targeting Asians in the U.S.

The gunman, who told investigators he targeted spas to eliminate his sex addiction, killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaine Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Yong Ae Yue, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant and Sun Cha Kim.

He was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to the murders of four of the victims and faces charges for the other four killings in Fulton County, where the district attorney is seeking the death penalty and sentencing enhancement under Georgia's new hate crimes law.

What they're saying: "My mother was an Asian woman who was targeted for who she was, for occupying a particular space, by someone she didn’t know," Robert Peterson, the son of Yong Ae Yue, said at a rally in Atlanta.

Robert Peterson, the son of Yong Ae Yue who was a victim of the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings, gives remarks at “The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” event on March 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Alina Lee, a member of the Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association, listens during "The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” event on March 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Sarah Park (right), president of the Korean American Coalition in Metro Atlanta, grows emotional as she speaks at “The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold up signs at “The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” event in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) speaks during a commemoration to mark the one-year anniversary of a series of deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

