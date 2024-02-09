'A targeted shooting': Nashville police investigate two overnight deaths at Meigs Magnet

Nashville police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men Thursday night at Meigs Magnet School.

Investigators say the men arrived at the school around 7 p.m., and they were fatally shot in what is considered a targeted shooting. There were no activities at the school at the time.

The identities and ages of the victims were not released by MNPD. Police are following up with leads to determine who is responsible for the shooting.

https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1755797903606415373

Police said the men were conducting a meeting in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. One person died at the scene, the second died after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted said the shooting has not impacted the school. Classes were continuing as scheduled Friday.

He said there is no active crime scene, and no threat to students and staff at the school.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Two men killed at overnight Meigs Magnet shooting in East Nashville