Targeted traffic details will remain big focus of CPD: 5 things to know from 2023 report

Chambersburg Police Department recently released its public transparency report for 2023.

As part of a push under Chief Ron Camacho to be transparent with the community and build trust, the report includes data on incidents, arrests, use-of-force reports and other actions by police in the previous year.

Here are five highlights from the report.

Increase in calls for service at Chambersburg Police Department

There were 14,843 calls for service, which includes 911 calls and non-emergency calls, in 2023. That's a few hundred more than in 2022, and nearly 3,000 more than in 2021, according to the previous two reports.

Police made 186 felony arrests, 302 misdemeanor arrests and 254 summary arrests last year. Some of those overlap, as one person could face charges from each level.

Police made 1,885 traffic stops and conducted 1,467 traffic enforcement details, resulting in 877 traffic-related arrests. There were 80 arrests for DUI.

Police issued 474 parking tickets.

CPD's 'clear rate' over state average

As is typical, the majority of the cases the department worked on in 2023 were what's known as "part two" offenses, such as simple assault, sex offenses (not rape), fraud, vandalism, illegal firearm possession, drug offenses and DUI.

Of the 734 part-two offenses (720 were real, while 14 were unfounded), the department cleared 481. The clear rate of 66.8% is above the state average of 51.5%. Here's a look at some specific offenses:

Simple assault: 118 reported, 116 actual offenses, 93 cleared

Vandalism: 111 reported and actual offenses, 31 cleared

Sex offenses: 37 reported, 34 actual offenses, 10 cleared

Drug abuse violations: 21 reported and actual, 26 cleared

"Part one" offenses include crimes such as murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft and arson. There were 482 reported offenses, 473 actual offenses and 215 (45.5%) were cleared. The state's clear rate average is 24%.

There were no murders in 2023. Here's a look at other part-one crimes.

Rape: 8 reported and actual offenses, 7 cleared

Robbery: 10 reported and actual offenses, 9 cleared

Assault: 60 reported, 59 actual offenses, 53 cleared

Burglary: 59 reported and actual, 29 cleared

Larceny and theft (excluding motor vehicle theft): 317 reported, 312 actual offenses, 105 cleared

Motor vehicle theft: 24 reported, 21 actual offenses, 11 cleared

Most traffic enforcement details are 'targeted' in Chambersburg

Chambersburg Police Department has focused on holding traffic enforcement details in areas where speeding and crashes are more common. Complaints from motorists and residents also influence targeted details.

Of the 1,467 traffic enforcement details done in 2023, 1,359 were targeted details. Of those, police made 258 traffic stops, issued 248 citations and gave 13 warnings.

Overall, officers spent 652.4 hours working on targeted traffic enforcement details.

Police focused on specific areas each month:

January: Roland and Alexander avenues (89 details, 27 stops, 27 citations)

February: Fifth Avenue (101 details, 31 stops, 29 citations)

March: South Second Street (141 details, 20 stops, 20 citations)

April: Stouffer Avenue (120 details, 32 stops, 29 citations)

May: Broad Street (101 details, 31 stops, 30 citations)

June: Progress Road (103 details, 15 stops, 15 citations)

July: South Coldbrook and Highlight avenues (107 details, 24 stops, 24 citations). In addition, there were 25 details at South Fifth Street, both at Cumberland Avenue and Highland Avenue with zero violations observed.

August: Lincoln Way East (129 details, 17 stops, 17 citations

September: Scotland Avenue (110 details, 14 stops, 12 citations). There were also 11 details at Chambersburg Area Senior High School, which resulted in 13 parking tickets.

October: Wayne Avenue (135 details, 24 stops, 23 citations)

November: East Queen Street (133 details, 24 stops, 23 citations)

December: East Queen Street (90 details, 12 stops, 13 citations)

This year, the police department will focus on reducing accidents in high-accident locations.

"A motor vehicle operator will likely receive a citation if stopped for a violation in those high-accident locations," the report states.

Stricter standards lead to jump in use-of-force incidents

There were 25 use-of-force incidents in 2023. That is a five-fold increase over 2022 and more than double the incidents in 2021, but the jump is tied to stricter reporting standards due to the police department gaining accreditation in 2023, according to the report.

"As a result of the new Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (PLEAC) reporting standards, the number of reported incidents of use of force has increased. The increase is not due to CPD utilizing more force but rather the types of force mandated for reporting through PLEAC, which includes 'Any Use of Force.'"

Here are some examples of incidents reported for use-of-force, showing the range of actions that are covered. These are summaries of the descriptions listed in CPD's report.

Suspect held at gunpoint: While executing a drug-related search warrant on Jan. 31 at a residence where occupants were believed to be armed, officers entered with weapons drawn and pointed their firearms at a suspect who did not initially show their hands. The person put their hands up. There were no shots fired and no injuries.

Complaint about handcuffs being tight: A suspect taken into custody after police responded to a public drunkenness/disorderly conduct complaint on April 1 complained their wrists hurt due to handcuffs being too tight. An officer ensured they were fitted properly, and a nurse at the jail found no visible injuries to the person's wrists.

TASER, physical force: On April 17, a person accused of assaulting four people "attacked and tried to punch" an officer who responded to the report in the area of Green Meadow Lane and Progress Road. After the officer twice used a TASER, but ineffectively, and pepper spray, the suspect attacked again, leading the officer to use a "one-strike and leg sweep" to take down the suspect. Two officers used "trained tactics" to put handcuffs on the suspect. In the end, the suspect had minor injuries and was examined at the hospital, and the first officer had a small cut on his hand.

Subject held on ground: While escorting a juvenile runaway to a patrol car after a 100-yard foot chase on May 21, the handcuffed minor attempted to break free. After the juvenile fell to the ground, officers held him there for 5 to 8 seconds before helping him up and putting him in the back of the patrol car. While being apprehended, the minor showed a closed, razor blade box cutter which police knocked from his hand.

Physical force: While investigating a DUI during a traffic stop on May 26, a passenger got out of the vehicle and argued with the officer, and the driver fled through the passenger door. The passenger then stepped in front of the officer who was attempting to reach the driver. The officer shoved the passenger out of the way and the passenger fell to the ground. There were no injuries.

Possible injury: An officer came upon two people fighting at a business on Hollywell Avenue and detained one of them on Sept. 23. The person resisted, and the officer pushed them against a wall and the person fell to the ground. While on the way to the jail, a small abrasion was seen on the subject's shoulder, although the subject did not complain of the injury. A use-of-force report was submitted in case it happened during the incident.

K-9 deployed: Officers responded to a fight at a bar on Dec. 9. A person punched an officer in the mouth and "violently" pushed the officer into a parked vehicle. The person resisted arrest despite being warned the K-9 would be released if he continued. The K-9 bit the person in both arms. The subject was treated at Chambersburg Hospital before being taken to Franklin County Jail.

4 complaints were filed against CPD in 2023

None of the complaints led to any finding of officer misconduct or failure to comply with department policy, but one complaint did result in an officer receiving counseling on communicating effectively and proper use of the body-worn camera.

In November, a resident sent a message through the Crimewatch website saying they were treated poorly by an officer who responded to a parking complaint he made. The resident reported that he said he thought the vehicle belonged to "Mexicans," and the officer's response made him feel like he was being accused of being racist. The officer's body cam was off and did not record their interaction because the call had been canceled before he responded; because he was nearby, the officer stopped by anyway to ensure police assistance wasn't needed.

Body cam footage was used to disprove the claims in two of the other three complaints.

In August, the department received a letter from a local attorney who accused two officers of racial discrimination while investigating a theft. A review of two cameras showed the information was inaccurate. The attorney's client never made a formal complaint themselves.

A complaint in April was connected to an incident where the person at the center of a noise ordinance violation did not cooperate with officers. Despite being told to stop, the person stood near a K-9 unit patrol vehicle and caused the dog to become agitated. An officer grabbed the person's shirt to move them away, leading to the person to file a complaint that one officer had poor demeanor and a second officer "assaulted" him. A review of the person's own video in addition to body camera footage showed both officers acted professionally and did not violate policy.

The fourth complaint came from a person whom CPD arrested on 18 summary warrants from Berks County and held for two hours and 20 minutes before officers from the other jurisdiction picked him up. The person filed a complaint saying borough police should have released him.

The transparency report also discusses the department's community policing efforts.

Check out the full report at franklin.crimewatchpa.com.

