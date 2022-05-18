Target feels inflation's sting in first quarter, shares slip

FILE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. Target's first-quarter profit took a big hit from higher costs, despite strong sales growth. Target's results Wednesday, May 18, reflect the pressure on retailers' profits coming from surging inflation and persistent clogs in the supply chain. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Target took a big hit from higher costs during the first quarter despite brisk sales.

Profits for major retailers has come under pressure from both surging inflation and stubborn clogs in the global supply chain.

Target's net income fell roughly 52% from a year ago to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. Per-share earnings adjusted for one time costs were $2.19, far from Wall Street projections of $3.07 a share expected by industry analysts polled by FactSet.

That is also below last year's first quarter profit of $2.09 billion.

“Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time," CEO Brian Cornell said in a prepared statement.

Target's report follows quarterly results from Walmart Tuesday and there were many similarities between the two, including an early sell-off of stock. Shares of Target Corp. plunged 22% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Revenue rose 4% to $24.83 billon in the quarter, a little better than expected.

Sales at Target stores open at least a year increased 3.4% during the latest quarter. It posted an 18% increase in the same quarter last year. Online sales increased 3.2%, following growth of 50.2%. Same-day services including picking up online orders curbside increased 8% this year. More than 95% of Target’s first quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.

Sales growth was driven by items that shoppers frequently purchase like food and beverages, beauty and household essentials.

During a media call with reporters on Tuesday, executives with the Minneapolis company said that customers remain financially healthy but they are switching up their buying as they become more social. For example, instead of buying TVs, they're buying luggage as they travel more.

