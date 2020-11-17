All-new Black Friday 2020 deals just dropped at Target—shop our top picks

Nab Apple devices, puffer coats and more at Target's third wave of Black Friday discounts.

We can barely keep up with all the Black Friday 2020 sales that have been seemingly launching left and right, from Macy's and The Home Depot to Wayfair and Target. The Bullseye retailer is now in its third wave of Black Friday specials, and, dare we say, they're even better than last week's batch!

The big-box store, which is offering weekly, Black Friday–level savings all November long in place of the typical post-Thanksgiving sales event, is hosting markdowns galore both in stores and online. That means with each new week, shoppers can expect to see all sorts of discounts on kitchen appliances, tech products, home goods and so much more.

In a recent press release, Target's executive vice president, Christina Hennington, said, "We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience.”

Target also wants to help shoppers create a game plan by offering a sneak peak of its upcoming weekly deals the Thursday prior in its digital ad. What's more, the retailer has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any "Black Friday Now" deals purchased between Sunday, November 1, through Thursday, December 24, will be eligible for a price adjustment should the price drop lower price on Target's site or in-store.

When is Target Black Friday 2020?

Right now! The third drop of deals, which focuses on kitchen items, vacuums and more, commenced on November 15 and will run through Saturday, November 21.

The best Target Black Friday 2020 deals

From a $300 discount on a 70-inch LG television (once $749.99 and now $549.99), to another $50 price drop on the incredibly popular Apple watch series 6 (normally $399.99, now $349.99), these deals are hot, hot, hot! Keep scrolling to find this week's best offerings, and make sure to check back, as we'll be updating this article each week with new deals as they come.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to nab a new TV at an incredible discount.

You can nab these coveted 'buds at a major discount right now.

Snag a pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Grab fake Christmas trees, mattress toppers and more this week at Target.

Hair hot tools, toothbrushes and more are discounted.

Grab winter-ready coats, scarves and more at Target this week.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best deals to shop from Target's huge event