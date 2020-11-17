All-new Black Friday 2020 deals just dropped at Target—shop our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
We can barely keep up with all the Black Friday 2020 sales that have been seemingly launching left and right, from Macy's and The Home Depot to Wayfair and Target. The Bullseye retailer is now in its third wave of Black Friday specials, and, dare we say, they're even better than last week's batch!
The big-box store, which is offering weekly, Black Friday–level savings all November long in place of the typical post-Thanksgiving sales event, is hosting markdowns galore both in stores and online. That means with each new week, shoppers can expect to see all sorts of discounts on kitchen appliances, tech products, home goods and so much more.
In a recent press release, Target's executive vice president, Christina Hennington, said, "We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience.”
Target also wants to help shoppers create a game plan by offering a sneak peak of its upcoming weekly deals the Thursday prior in its digital ad. What's more, the retailer has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any "Black Friday Now" deals purchased between Sunday, November 1, through Thursday, December 24, will be eligible for a price adjustment should the price drop lower price on Target's site or in-store.
When is Target Black Friday 2020?
Right now! The third drop of deals, which focuses on kitchen items, vacuums and more, commenced on November 15 and will run through Saturday, November 21.
The best Target Black Friday 2020 deals
From a $300 discount on a 70-inch LG television (once $749.99 and now $549.99), to another $50 price drop on the incredibly popular Apple watch series 6 (normally $399.99, now $349.99), these deals are hot, hot, hot! Keep scrolling to find this week's best offerings, and make sure to check back, as we'll be updating this article each week with new deals as they come.
TVs
Get the LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $249.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 43-Inch TU7000 Series Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV for $269.99 ($30)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV Series for $479.99 (Save $50)
Get the LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $549.99 (Save $300)
Apple devices
Get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99 (Save $30)
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum from $349.99 (Save $50)
Audio
Get the Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $89.99 (Save $110)
Get the Jaybird Vista True Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (Save $80)
Get the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones from $159.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Get the Sony WF1000XM3 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 (Save $60)
Get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)
Home
Get the Wondershop 3-Foot Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Multicolored Lights Artificial Christmas Tree for $15 (Save $10)
Get the Room Essentials All-Season Comforter Insert from $15 (Save $9.99)
Get the Made by Design 1.5-Inch Mattress Topper from $25 (Save $15 to $20)
Get the Wondershop 6-Foot Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights for $36 (Save $24)
Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi for $146.30 (Save $62.70)
Get the iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $30)
Beauty and self-care
Get the Quip Plastic Electric Toothbrush for $18.75 (Save $6.25)
Get the Manscaped Weed Wacker Nose Trimmer for $24.99 (Save $10)
Get the Oral-B Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $20)
Get the Kristin Ess 3-in-1 1.25-Inch Flat Iron for $48 (Save $32)
Get the CHI Tourmaline Ceramic 1-Inch Flat Iron for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the Kristin Ess Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer for $60 (Save $40)
Apparel
Get Family Puffers and Cold Weather Accessories for 30% off (Save $6 to $18)
Get Men's Goodfellow & Co. Button-Downs from $20 (Save $7.99 to $18)
Shop Black Friday 2020 Deals at Target
