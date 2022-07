Target's Deal Days Keeps Getting Better—These Are Our 57 Top Picks

You can officially add Target to the list of retailers offering an epic summer sales event that now rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Dubbed “Target Deal Days,” this three-day sale is the brand’s version of Amazon Prime Day and trust us: It doesn’t disappoint.

Right now, the brand is slashing prices across every conceivable home category, including decor, furniture, kitchen and dining, bedding and bath, outdoor and patio, area rugs, and beyond. For three full days, shoppers can snag up to 30% off home decor, 40% off kitchen appliances, 50% off top tech, 25% off beauty, 40% off furniture, and 50% off select apparel.

Plus, Target now offers a slew of free same-day fulfillment options that rival Amazon’s famous Prime delivery including drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. And, unlike Amazon, you don’t have to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of the deals and convenient delivery options—the sale is fair game to all.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Target deals of the moment (including a limited edition KitchenAid stand mixer and designer finds from Studio McGee and Justina Blakeney), and check back throughout the next two days for even more sale updates across home decor, bedding, kitchen, patio furniture, and more.

Target Deal Days 2022: Home Decor

Between designer collaborations with Studio McGee, Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow, and TV star Joanna Gaines and its growing list of stylish in-house brands (hello, Project 62), Target is well-known for its stylish and affordable home decor. The brand is currently offering up to 25% off select home decor for Deal Days, including gems for Threshold and Studio McGee, Opalhouse, and beyond.

Oversized Lumbar Pillow by Threshold x Studio McGee

$30.00, Target

Wood Arched Floor Mirror by Threshold x Studio McGee

$110.00, Target

Round Decorative Basket

$36.00, Target

Off-White Ceramic Bowl

$30.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Living Room Furniture

From plush accent chairs and sofas to decorative side tables, TV stands, and beyond, Target is a go-to for affordable, design-forward furniture for the living room and beyond. The brand is offering up to 40% off furniture for Deal Days 2022, including stand-out buys from Threshold x Studio McGee, Project 62, and more. A cane TV stand for under $300? Sign us up.

Story continues

Elroy Accent Chair with Wood Legs

$320.00, Target

Emery Wood and Upholstered Bench with Straps

$190.00, Target

Springville Caned Door TV Stand

$330.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Home Office

If your WFH setup could use a little design love, consider Target your one-stop shop for affordable home office upgrades. The brand is offering up to 40% off select desks, adjustable chairs, and office decor through July 13. Shop affordable, design-forward deals from Opalhouse x Jungalow, Threshold, and more before they sell out.

Thousand Oaks Wood Scalloped Desk

$350.00, Target

Mahonia Faux Leather Office Chair

$220.00, Target

Springville Wood Executive Desk with Drawers

$400.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Dining Furniture

Target has so many cute bar stools and dining chairs that it's truly hard to pick a favorite. From sculptural pieces designed by Studio McGee to textural, rattan gems from Threshold, the brand is brimming with affordable, on-trend finds that look incredibly high-end. Shop up to 40% off dining chairs now through July 13.

Salduro Sculptural Wood Dining Chair

$150.00, Target

Landis Woven Backed Counter Height Barstool

$120.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Bedding

From dreamy linen bedding from Target brand Casaluna to designer throw pillows that look 10 times more expensive than they actually are, the Target Deal Days event is a one-stop shop for stylish bedding. Refresh a guest room or your very own oasis with up to 20% off bedding, and sleep well knowing you’ve saved.

Linen Blend Comforter & Sham Set by Casaluna

$149.00, Target

EY Essentials Striped Euro Sham

$70.00, Target

Striped Jute Throw Pillow by Threshold x Studio McGee

$22.00, Target

Oversized Solid Bed Throw by Casaluna

$79.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Bath

Give your bathroom a spa-inspired upgrade via Target Deal Days bathroom buys. Score up to 30% off bathroom essentials and decor, from surprisingly chic wastebaskets to matching accessories sets to organize to your vanity setup. Of course, a towel refresh is always necessary, and Threshold's performance set comes in 17 gorgeous colors.

Light Weave Wastebasket

$23.00, Target

Gold Wire Toothbrush Holder

$10.00, Target

Threshold Performance Bath Towel

$9.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Home Appliances

From the exclusive KitchenAid x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia stand mixer to the classic Vitamix 10-speed blender (currently a cool $160 off), Target’s Prime Day 2022 has everything you need to level up your kitchen and home appliance game. Save up to 25% on top vacuum brands like Dyson and Hoover, plus 30% on kitchen appliances from Nespresso, Cuisinart, and more.

KitchenAid x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 10-Speed Stand Mixer

$450.00, Target

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

$240.00, Target

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

$430.00, Target

Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender

$450.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Storage & Organization

Hear us out: Target's storage and organization section puts The Container Store to shame. You can scoop aesthetically-pleasing draw dividers, shoe racks, hampers, decorative baskets, storage carts, and more, all for up to 30% off in honor of Deal Days. Go ahead—organize every conceivable corner, drawer, and closet in your home.

Metal Storage Cart with Mesh Drawer

$140.00, Target

Woven Open Water Hyacinth Floor Basket

$26.00, Target

Wire Rolling Laundry Hamper

$40.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Outdoor Decor

Upgrade your al fresco dinners and sunset hangs this summer with patio decor from Target. Now through July 13, you can stock up on stylish outdoor throw pillows, LED string lights, cabana umbrellas, planters, Citronella candles, lanterns, outdoor rugs, and beyond for up to 30% off.

High Low Throw Pillow

$25.00, Target

Incandescent Outdoor String Lights

$13.00, Target

Maui Auto Tilt Crank Umbrella

$134.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Cookware

Whether your go-to skillet has seen better days or you simply want to level up your dinnerware and tablescapes, the Target Deal Days 2022 sale checks every box. Save up to 30% on dinnerware, cookware, serving platters, silverware, table linens, bakeware, pots and pans, and more from now through July 13.

GreenPan Madison Ceramic Non-Stick Frypan Set

$70.00, Target

Rattan Serving Utensils by Threshold x Studio McGee

$12.00, Target

Stoneware Serve Board by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

$13.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Patio Furniture

Trust us: don't skip Target's outdoor furniture section. From design-forward dining sets to plush outdoor seating and lounge chairs, the brand has everything you need to upgrade your patio setup. Shop up to 30% off outdoor furniture for your tiny city balcony or sprawling backyard — there's a little something for every space.

Cushioned Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge

$450.00, Target

Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood 4-Seater Chat Set

$1044.00, Target

Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set

$1090.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Rugs

Anyone that's purchased a Target rug knows that the brand delivers when it comes to affordable, durable textiles that look far more expensive than they actually are. For Deal Days, the brand is offering up to 30% off top-rated area rugs, runners, welcome mats, and outdoor rugs for the entire home.

Opalhouse Geometric Area Rug

$130.00, Target

Reseda Striped Jute Cotton Area Rug

$45.00, Target

Threshold by Studio McGee Cedar Hills Plush Geo Print Rug

$400.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Indoor & Outdoor Planters

Okay, so you’ve developed a bit of a green thumb? Now you’ve got succulents littering your windowsill and little sprigs of flowers scattered across your dining room table. While random jars, glasses, and the occasional wine bottle certainly make innovative homes for your planters, wouldn’t a dedicated planter be so much nicer? And with some of Target’s stylish brands like the aforementioned Opalhouse, you really have your pick of the litter when it comes to great looking vessels for your little green friends. You can hang them from your ceiling or your walls, let them dangle above your houseguests, or pot them in little statement planters throughout the house—letting the pot and the plant itself add a little something to your decor. Get planters as low as $6 now through July 13.

Outdoor Ceramic Family Planter - Opalhouse

$8.00, Target

Sun Planter - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

$20.00, Target

Metal/Rattan Hanging Planter Natural - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

$25.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Outdoor Patio Chairs

Nothing says “summer vacation” like sitting out on the porch (front or back, up to you–heck you can sit on the sidewalk and it still counts in our book) with a drink of your choice and a read, a friend, or even just yourself. Either way, your head is leaned back, eyes closed, and you’re soaking up that sun. There’s a lot about that setting that’s up to you, but one thing you absolutely need to fulfill this summer scene set up is a patio chair. Thankfully, Target has a plethora of outdoor furniture picks designed by names like Costway, Burchett, and Christopher Knight. Whether you want individual chairs or even a cute outdoor sofa, Target has deals as high as 58% for you to shop from now until July 13.

Corsica Set of 2 Wicker Dining Chair with Cushions - Christopher Knight Home

$200.00, Target

Burchett 2pk Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs with Cushions

$543.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Candles

In case you weren’t privy to Target’s robust candle offerings before, consider this your introduction. The retailer's wide range of scent offerings are something of a sleeper hit, with sophisticated fragrance blends and high-quality packaging, they often look and smell more expensive than their price tag. Not to mention some scents are popular among the TikTok community (where some users allege you can find a particular candle that smells just like Harry Styles). So if you’ve been searching for an inexpensive way to build an impressive scent-scape in your spaces, consider this your lucky day. Right now during Target’s Deal Days, you can save big on candles like a sweet, three-wick magnolia scent, or something with spicy notes of cardamom and vetiver. Wherever your olfactory senses may lead you, just know you’ll be getting a great deal since prices start at $4.

Hearth & Hand Willow Soy Blend Mini Cement Candle with Magnolia (5oz)

$6.00, Target

Hearth & Hand Pampas Soy Blend Mini Cement Candle with Magnolia (5oz)

$6.00, Target

Hearth & Hand Cardamom & Vetiver Amber Glass Jar Candle with Magnolia (6.5oz)

$8.00, Target

11oz Salt Wide Hearth & Hand Fluted Speckled Ceramic Seasonal Candle with Magnolia

$13.00, Target

Hearth & Hand Meadow 3-Wick Large Textured Ceramic Candle with Magnolia (23oz)

$20.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Bar Carts

If summer means more fun, more entertaining, and more cocktails, we imagine a new bar cart just might be in your future. Thankfully, Target’s here to help you get everything you want out of the season. Whether you’re looking for something more functional or with frills, Target’s selection has you covered (honestly, what can’t they do?). If you’re going for understated, we recommend Room Essentials’ three-tier cart that comes in at well under $50 and looks like it’s made to last (who doesn’t love an industrial vibe?). But if you’re in the mood for something with more pizazz, we think a gilded option from Threshold is the way to go. At $113 it’s more of a splurge for sure, but it feels timeless—not to mention, looks very similar to one we spotted in Shay Mitchell’s home a while back.

Room Essentials Microwave Cart

$50.00, Target

Threshold Wood & Gold Finish Bar Cart

$150.00, Target

Threshold Metal, Wood, and Leather Bar Cart

$150.00, Target

Threshold Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack Weathered Gray

$165.00, Target

Opalhouse Cassia Rattan Bar Cart

$220.00, Target

Target Deal Days 2022: Bookshelves

Since the perfect #shelfie and the most enviable Zoom call backgrounds start with a nice bookshelf, we think now’s a great time to stock up on a new one (fyi: Pictures of bookshelves on the Clever Instagram account always get more likes, from bright and cheerful to serious and scholarly). So whether you’re finally getting around to building the color-coded library of your Pinterest board dreams or maybe just looking for some extra storage space for your free-floating tchotchkes and precious knick knacks, Target’s got your back. As we’ve proven with the other picks on this list, quality and style doesn’t necessarily have to come with an outrageous price tag. So we’ve taken the liberty of picking out a few shelves we think might pique your interest—including solid wood, mixed media options, and more—starting at just $75.

Project 62 Paulo 4 Shelf Bookshelf White

$100.00, Target

Project 62 Loring 5 Shelf Leaning Bookshelf

$110.00, Target

Project 62 Five Shelf Loring Ladder Bookshelf

$150.00, Target

Threshold x Studio McGee Crystal Cove Glass Cabinet

$550.00, Target

More Amazon Prime Day Deals from Across the Internet

If you’re like us and want to compare prices at a variety of retailers, feel free to peruse the best Amazon Prime Day deals (and those from competing brands) below:

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest