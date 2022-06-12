Target's (NYSE:TGT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of September to US$1.08. This will take the annual payment from 2.4% to 2.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Target's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. But before making this announcement, Target's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

EPS is set to fall by 21.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Target Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Target has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Target that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

