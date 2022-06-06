Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

Joe Deaux and Jennifer A Dlouhy
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For decades, American steelmakers have enjoyed a reliable shield against foreign competitors: US trade policy. Now they say that very protection is under threat from the solar industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Solar developers are pushing a novel argument in their quest to scrap a probe into whether Chinese panel makers are evading tariffs. The Biden administration, they say, should consider how the investigation is undermining the fight against climate change.

That reasoning strikes fear into American steel. The country, after all, has long set duties to combat unfair trade based on a narrow set of criteria centered around competition, subsidies and pricing. Any new criteria risk making it harder for US industrials to win new duties in future disputes.

In fact, as the powerful steel lobby sees it, trade protections could be rendered useless if the solar developers win. It would tell US manufacturers that “even if you have a valid case and you’re losing jobs” because of unfair competition, you might be denied relief, said Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a group that represents steelmakers and workers. “If you weaken that, you’re going to weaken overall support for more trade.”

As solar-installation advocates pitch a different approach to trade policy, several US senators have made direct appeals to President Joe Biden, encouraging him to factor climate into the inquiry, according to people familiar with the discussions who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

That request puts Biden in a tough spot. On one hand, he has prioritized boosting domestic manufacturing—something that’s hard to do if overseas manufacturers are selling cheap products into the US. On the other hand, he’s promised the most progressive climate agenda yet, which depends in part on a surge in new clean-power installations.

“You have an administration that said they were going to do a climate test on everything,” said George Hershman, chief executive officer of SOLV Energy, a solar developer pushing to end the probe. “Is that a stretch for appropriateness? Probably not.”

The White House has not weighed in on the push, though administration officials have repeatedly stressed the investigation is a quasi-judicial process, meant to be free from political interference.

Read: US Commerce head aims to move ‘swiftly’ on solar probe

The trade case—sought by a small California panel manufacturer—is existential for much of US solar. For months, Commerce has been investigating whether Chinese solar manufacturers are circumventing decade-old duties by assembling equipment in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, prompting shipments from those countries to fall. The threat of retroactive tariffs has paralyzed parts of the US solar sector, risking installation jobs and slowing the deployment of panels—a critical piece of Biden’s push to slash emissions from the country’s power grids. (Preliminary findings in the case are expected by late August).

The Solar Energy Industries Association is lobbying lawmakers to include language in a domestic manufacturing bill that would force Commerce to determine whether any new duties are in the public interest. Others contend Commerce already has authority under existing law to determine that it’s simply not “appropriate” to expand existing duties, based on climate and economic concerns.

Steel producers and workers, meanwhile, have pressed leaders in Washington to resist the push by the solar developers. Now isn’t the time to radically change trade laws and how they work, they’ve said.

The trade case has caused friction between solar and steel, two industries that frequently collaborate on clean-power projects. “We’re still trying to figure out what the long-range plan of this is,” Leon Topalian, the chief executive officer of steel giant Nucor Corp., said in an interview. “We’re going to be a big supplier in the renewable space.”

At issue are so-called antidumping and countervailing duties, which are intended to level the playing field for domestic manufacturers against imported goods that are subsidized or sold below the cost to produce them. Federal laws and regulations governing this type of duties dates back more than a century.

Antidumping and countervailing duties are distinct from other, more subjective tariffs under US law—including those former President Donald Trump wielded on steel and aluminum in the name of national security. (Biden has already chipped away at steel’s robust trade protections introduced by his predecessor).

“If you stick to the antidumping and subsidy script, there’s a clear set of rules,” said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “You have to prove a specific bad thing has happened—either dumping or subsidization—and you have to prove you have been injured because of that, and not some other reason. And only if you prove those two things do you win.”

Adding climate considerations or other public-interest tests would create a slippery slope, he said. Even the Trump administration, known for digging up little-known laws to launch its trade policy, left Commerce’s antidumping and countervailing duty laws largely untouched.

If other elements such as climate impact are also taken into account, “it opens the door to a thousand other requests,” Reinsch said. “There will inevitably be no shortage of other people arguing that their cause is also important.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

    The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles – one American and seven South Korean – that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea. The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

  • House GOP incumbents battling primary challengers running to their right

    Several House Republicans with primary elections on Tuesday face challengers running to the incumbents’ political right. These challengers have attempted to tie themselves to the policies and ideas of former President Trump. The result, in some races, are battles on the airwaves with incumbents shelling out to mount defenses through ads. Incumbents in these races have…

  • Number of children injured as a result of the war with Russia rises

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 10:31 AM DRAWING BY ANDRII YERMOLENKO 726 Ukrainian children have been injured or killed since the start of Russia's full-scale military aggression. Source: press service of the Prosecutor's General Office Quote: "More than 726 children have been injured or killed in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

  • Officer shot, suspect killed in police involved shooting in NJ

    An officer was injured and a suspect was killed after police responded to a domestic dispute in West New York, New Jersey on Friday night.

  • Warrant issued for suspected Estero turtle thief after he misses court date

    A bench warrant has been issued for Jermaine Wofford, 48, of Riverview, just south of Tampa, who skipped his June 1 Lee County court date.

  • How do we test for monkeypox?

    Cases of monkeypox continue to crop up around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 27 countries, mainly in Europe and North America, have confirmed cases. Other reports have found confirmed cases in more than 30.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky visits two cities near front in eastern Ukraine

    Britain’s pledge of advanced missiles triggers threats from Putin Russians turn to crowdfunding for ill-equipped soldiers in Ukraine Ukraine drone warfare reignites the race for killer robots 100 days of war in Ukraine in the lives of three best friends Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • ‘How could I sit at my desk as Ukrainian children die?’: small-town newspaperman heads to war

    The editor-reporter-photographer says he’ll do whatever he can to help and hopes others will follow his lead

  • Canada’s feel-good World Cup melody hits sour note with Iran debacle

    With an aborted friendly against Iran, Canada Soccer have managed to sour some of the feel-good factor that the Qatar-bound team had worked so hard to build up

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Market Rally

    Growth stocks are crashing, creating an opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up excellent stocks at a discount.

  • My Take: Why America must restore its assault-weapons ban

    If our legislators fail to produce the changes that are needed, vote for those who will be more responsive to all Americans, not just to those in their political party or to lobbyists.

  • Republican Cheney warns U.S. democracy remains under threat

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney warned that the nation's democratic system is threatened by ongoing efforts to deny the legitimacy of Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump who voted to impeach him, is one of two Republicans serving on the committee.

  • After a cool, cloudy weekend, a statewide heat wave is on tap for California next week

    A heat wave is forecast for California next week after a cool and cloudy weekend.

  • Biden To Tape His First In-Studio Late Night Interview As President

    He’ll tape "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, where he’ll be for the Summit of the Americas.

  • California imposes harsh restrictions on water use amid historic drought

    California is imposing harsh restrictions on water usage as the state faces its worst drought in recorded history. Josué Medellín-Azuara, associate professor at University Of California Merced, speaks with CBS News' Ali Bauman on the impact of this crisis on the state's resources.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude

  • American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

    The question was posed in a private briefing to U.S. intelligence officials weeks before Russia launched its invasion in late February: Was Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made in the mold of Britain’s Winston Churchill or Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani? In other words, would Zelenskyy lead a historic resistance or flee while his government collapsed? Ultimately, U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and its president, even as they accurately predicted Vladimir Putin would order an invasion.

  • Suspect in custody after stabbing doctor, 2 nurses at Los Angeles hospital, police say

    A man who allegedly entered an Encino hospital on Friday and stabbed a doctor and two nurses was taken into custody four hours later after negotiations failed,

  • Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

    Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 just became the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March. As he approached the harbor, Horie, standing in his boat, took off his white cap and waved.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.