Tarot card tensions eyed as possible motive in fatal door knock shooting of Queens mom of NYPD cop

Investigators are looking into the possibility the shocking shooting death of a 51-year-old Queens mother is linked to her works as a tarot card reader, police sources said Thursday,

Anna Torres, the mother of an NYPD officer, was shot twice — including a bullet to the head ― in the doorway of her home on 109th Ave. near 96th St. in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She died at the scene.

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, walked up to the house, knocked on the door — and when Torres answered, he allegedly opened fire, police said. Two family members of the victim inside the house were not hurt.

Police do not believe Canzani and the victim were romantically involved or that the shooting is linked to her son’s work as a police officer.

NYPD detectives are trying to determine if Canzani ever had his fortune read by Torres, who was a tarot card reader, and if that sparked tensions between the two. The suspect, now charged with murder, has no prior arrest record.

Canzani drove off in a black Chevrolet Traverse normally driven by Torres, police said.

Not long afterward, he rolled up to the 106th Precinct stationhouse, took out a loaded .45-caliber Taurus handgun and laid it on the sidewalk, NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan said Wednesday night.

Two officers in front of the stationhouse cuffed him and took him into custody. Canzani, who has no prior arrest record, was charged with murder.

Torres’ son spoke to her on the phone about 20 minutes before she was killed and ended the conversation by saying he loved her, sources familiar with the family said,

One neighbor, who didn’t give her name, said she saw Torres and the suspect arguing over the weekend.

“They were in the yard,” she said. “He was screaming, ‘Who touched my stuff? I’m going to kill you!”