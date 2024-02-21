Tarpon Springs averts impasse, appoints former mayor to commission seat

After more than an hour of debate and a near stalemate, the Tarpon Springs City Commission voted Tuesday to appoint former Mayor Frank DiDonato to fill a vacant commission seat until a special election in August.

Five candidates applied to replace former commissioner Craig Lunt, one of more than 100 city officials across Florida who resigned before Jan. 1 to avoid filing a more extensive financial disclosure required by a new state law.

The first four motions commissioners made for three of the candidates, including DiDonato, failed for a lack of a second or a lack of a majority vote.

Facing a stalemate, and the requirement that the governor fill a vacancy after 60 days, Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias agreed to drop his bid for former commissioner Susan Miccio-Kikta.

On the fifth motion of the night, the commission voted 3-1 to appoint DiDonato with Commissioner Mike Eisner voting no.

“I don’t want to get put in a spot at this point, the governor steps in, we can’t do that,” Koulias said. “It has to get done for the greater good of this community. We can’t sit at this impasse.”

DiDonato will serve until an Aug. 20 special election in which the winner will finish the last seven months of Lunt’s term. Lunt resigned on Dec. 29 in the middle of his first term in office, stating the confidentiality of his cybersecurity job prohibited him from being able to file the new financial disclosure.

Mayor Costa Vatikiotis began the discussion on Tuesday by advocating for DiDonato, 76, a retired chiropractor who served as mayor from 1998 to 2004. Vatikiotis said DiDonato’s familiarity with government made him the best fit to deal with issues the city will be tackling over the next six months like the search for a new city manager, developing the 2025 budget and seating a charter review commission.

Vatikiotis also wanted a candidate who did not intend to run for the seat in August, to avoid “politicking from the dais.”

“He knows the charter, he knows the rules, he knows how he should conduct himself with not interfering with the administration,” Vatikiotis said. But according to council rules, the mayor cannot make or second a motion.

Koulias made a motion to nominate Miccio-Kikta, a mortgage loan processor who served as a city commissioner from 2008 to 2019. Koulias advocated for her neutrality and experience and the opportunity to bring diversity to the all-male dais with a woman.

He said he wanted a candidate who would run for the seat in August to foster stability.

The commission voted 2-2 on Miccio-Kikta, with Vatikiotis and Eisner in opposition, and the motion failed.

Commissioner John Koulianos then nominated DiDonato, but the motion failed for a lack of a second.

Eisner then made a motion to nominate Chris Hrabovsky, who served 10 years on the city’s Board of Adjustments and is known for his fiery comments towards elected officials during commission meetings. The motion died for a lack of a second.

Koulias made another motion to nominate Miccio-Kikta, urging his colleagues to not let the governor step in. But it failed with the same 2-2 vote as the first time.

Koulianos suggested the commissioners create a point system to rank the candidates and work through the impasse. But Vatikiotis told his colleagues “to buck up” instead and avoid signaling a failure by the commission to find consensus.

“If you can’t get your first choice, you need to put somebody in there that’s reasonable for six months,” Vatikiotis said. “You’re not going to be living with this individual at home.”

He reminded them the mayor cannot make a motion and asked someone to nominate DiDonato.

Koulianos made the motion to nominate DiDonato and Koulias seconded it, acknowledging he had to budge on his choice.

“Mr. DiDonato, welcome on board, and let’s get to work, sir,” Koulias said.

DiDonato did not attend the meeting on Tuesday. But during candidate interviews earlier this month, he told the commission he was seeking the appointment with a “sincere desire to help” in a time of need.

“I am a person who agrees to disagree, but I’m a person who will work for decisions and solutions,” DiDonato said. “And I will always support the greater need of the majority of this community.”