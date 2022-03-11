Tarpon Springs businessman, 80, charged again with financial wrongdoing

A prominent Tarpon Springs businessman and philanthropist who in 2018 was accused of avoiding more than $8 million in taxes is once again facing allegations of financial wrongdoing.

William Planes has been arrested on an elderly exploitation charge after he persuaded an 88-year-old man to deposit nearly $1.5 million into an account, then tried to take 20 percent of the money as a “contingency fee,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Planes could not be reached for comment Friday at phone numbers listed for him.

Planes and his wife, Regina, had become pillars of the community during their two decades in the city, funding a lavish Epiphany celebration, a parochial school and a community center. But in additional to their philanthropic activities, they also bought a $57,000 Mercedes, a yacht, a beach home and $4,425 in Christmas decorations for their mansion instead of paying more than $8.8 million in employment and income taxes, the government said in a 2018 civil complaint.

The couple is still awaiting trial in that case. But on Thursday, William Planes was once again accused of fraud, this time involving an 88-year-old victim who hired Planes as his financial adviser, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the victim in the case, who does not speak fluent English and “suffers from the infirmities of aging,” had hired Planes as a financial adviser in March 2018. The man had recently received a “litigation settlement after the sale of two commercial entities,” the news release states.

Planes persuaded the man to deposit $1.45 million into Planes’ business account. In September of that year, when the funds were to be released to the man, Planes retained 20 percent — about $323,000 — and told the man he was keeping it as part of a contingency fee, sheriff’s officials said.

They said detectives learned that the 88-year-old man never agreed to those terms.

It was unclear Friday why an arrest wasn’t made until more than three years after the incident.

In 1984, Planes was sentenced to three years in federal prison for embezzlement involving more than $14,000 from a South Florida savings and loan that he had been hired to work on. He also briefly spent time in a Miami jail in the 1990s, having pleaded no contest to fraud and bad check charges.

Court records show Planes was arrested on Pinellas County charges of issuing worthless checks in 2009 and 2010 and on charges of making a deposit with intent to defraud in 2011. The charges in all those cases were dismissed, records show.

Planes was released Thursday night from the Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bail.