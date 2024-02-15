Tarpon Springs man found guilty of killing grandparents in 2011, given life sentence

Weeks after Steve and Flora Georgiou were found shot dead inside their smoldering Tarpon Springs home, police arrested their grandson, George Georgiou, on first-degree murder and arson charges.

Prosecutors said the killings stemmed from a family dispute over money. Over the next decade, Georgiou was found incompetent to stand trial five times, which stalled his case.

Now, 13 years after the double homicide, a 12-person jury has decided Georgiou’s fate.

After nearly four hours of deliberations Wednesday, jurors found Georgiou, 35, guilty of both counts of murder and one count of arson.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan St. John sentenced Georgiou to life in prison.

Georgiou testified Wednesday morning despite both his lawyer and mother advising him against it. Daniel Hernandez, Georgiou’s lawyer, told him the decision would be “a big mistake.”

In his testimony, Georgiou denied killing his grandparents.

Wednesday’s verdict closes an investigation that began on Jan. 4, 2011, when Tarpon Springs firefighters responded to a fire at Steve and Flora Georgiou’s home at 504 Chesapeake Drive and found Steve Georgiou, 83, in the front hallway with five bullet wounds.

Flora Georgiou, 78, was found facedown in the utility closet. She’d been shot four times and had burn marks on her body.

Georgiou, who was 22 at the time, lived with his parents in their home about eight doors down from his grandparents’ house. In March of that year, police arrested Georgiou and searched his parents’ home. They seized 13 guns and more than 16,500 rounds of ammunition, according to court records.

Investigators also found shell casings under Georgiou’s bed that matched ones near his grandfather’s body, prosecutors said.

Tarpon Springs police found a box of camping matches in Georgiou’s bedroom. An expert witness testified Monday that the matches were similar in chemical composition to a half-burned match found at the scene.

Prosecutors said Georgiou used matches and accelerant to set the house ablaze. But because the windows were closed, the home never fully caught fire.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Georgiou had killed his grandparents in a longstanding dispute over the family finances. Much of the family’s money came from a boat business run by Georgiou’s father and grandfather, but when the 2008 recession hit, the business struggled.

The BP oil spill in 2010 shut down commercial fishing operations in the Gulf of Mexico and added to the family’s financial woes.

Over the past few years, the family has sold off these assets, Georgiou’s uncle, Art Georgiou testified.

The family sold the boatyard, Anclote Marine Ways, for $950,000 in 2012. A few years later, they sold their deep-sea fishing party boat, the Miss Milwaukee, to a buyer in the Bahamas.

While Georgiou’s sister was visiting for their grandparents’ funeral, Georgiou confided in her, prosecutors said. He told her he had been covered in blood and gunshot residue that day, and that he had clipped his fingernails and flushed them down a toilet. Prosecutors said Georgiou also told his sister he had hidden his bloody clothes in a closet before police searched his bedroom.

Georgiou denied having that conversation with his sister in testimony Wednesday.

Georgiou also discussed the killings with fellow Pinellas County Jail inmate Joshua Hood, according to court records. Hood told detectives that Georgiou confessed to using .22-caliber and .25-caliber guns to kill his grandparents.

During his testimony Wednesday, Georgiou told the jury that blood found by investigators on his boots was from a hog hunt. He also said he had been cleaning his guns, taking down Christmas lights and stowing fireworks left over from the holidays on the morning his grandparents were found dead.

A gunshot residue test performed on Georgiou’s hands later that day had come back positive, according to court records.

“I think the gunpowder came from the fireworks and me cleaning my Beretta,” Georgiou said.

During cross-examination by the state, St. John briefly dismissed the jury to remove a name tag on Georgiou’s shirt that identified him as an inmate of the Pinellas County jail.

Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide showed Georgiou photos of boxes containing bullets stored in his bedroom and burned matches on the floor.

“That’s a shooter’s room, sir,” he replied. “It’s going to have a lot of that stuff.”

In a 2011 interview shown in court, Georgiou told detectives he had previously thought about putting on a mask and pointing a gun at his grandfather. Georgiou testified that these were “spur-of-the-moment” thoughts that shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“I thought about it,” he said. “I would never do anything illegal.”

He told prosecutors he was asleep in bed during the early hours of the morning his grandparents were killed.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Sullivan said Georgiou had a financial motive to kill his grandparents.

“He has his own money problems,” she said. “Doesn’t have much of a life.”

In the months leading up to the homicide, Georgiou had racked up a $1,200 bill with a cab driver who often drove him around. He had started sneaking out late at night to pick up pornography ordered to a P.O. box, buy liquor or go to strip clubs, prosecutors said.

Georgiou referred to himself as a “survivalist” in diary entries and had taken a private investigator course. Sullivan said people who knew Georgiou also knew he often daydreamed about “being the hero” and conducting “special ops.”

Hernandez, Georgiou’s lawyer, said his client’s fantasies may make him odd but they didn’t make him guilty. In his closing arguments, Hernandez said his client is a “police wannabe” who struggles with communication and showing emotion.

“These characteristics resulted in making my client a suspect in this case,” he said. “I would submit to you that’s just George being George.

“In his peculiar way, he was telling you the truth.”

In a rebuttal, Vonderheide said Georgiou was “putting on a show” in interviews with police and during his testimony Wednesday. He argued Georgiou tried to appear sympathetic and sheepish to both investigators and jurors.

“He’s playing us,” Vonderheide said to the jury. “Still to this day.”