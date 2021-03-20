Tarpon Springs’ retired police chief reflects on long journey

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
·7 min read

TARPON SPRINGS — Robert Kochen was taking heat.

It was December, and the police chief was telling the City Commission that his officers and other law enforcement agencies wouldn’t be there to help if St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s annual Epiphany celebration allowed its usual crowd of 20,000 to attend.

The fate of the small city’s biggest event, just weeks away, had emotions running high. As Kochen stated his case, the crowd grumbled. One commissioner accused him of treating church officials like children. A church attorney said that if the chief wouldn’t agree to a big crowd, “we don’t need him.”

In more than a decade as chief, Kochen had navigated turmoil — the Great Recession, misbehaving cops, the death of an officer and friend in the line of duty. He’d spent the year figuring out how to police in a pandemic that sickened a quarter of his officers. He was three months away from retirement, and he wasn’t about to condone a potential super-spreader event.

The sheriff backed Kochen. So did most of the City Commission. They kept working with church officials, and come Jan. 6 the Epiphany celebration went off smoothly. About 1,000 spectators watched as 55 boys dove for a cross in Spring Bayou. Afterward, there were no indicators that the event was a serious vector for the coronavirus.

To Kochen, who retired earlier this month after 32 years with the Tarpon Springs Police Department, it felt like a culmination of the way he tried to lead the agency for the past 12 years: firm but not hardheaded, with ears open to empirical information and the voices of his community.

“What you saw happen that day was pretty much everything we wanted,” he said. “Twelve years prior, I might not have had that wisdom.”

New home, new cop

Born and raised on Long Island, Kochen landed in Florida in the late 1980s. He soon got the Clearwater Police Department to put him through the police academy. He stayed with the agency for a few months after graduating, then took a job in Tarpon Springs.

At the time, the future of the city’s police department was murky. In 1987, a Pinellas County grand jury investigated the agency and found it pinned under the thumb of local politicians. The grand jurors recommended disbanding it.

Instead, the city cleaned house and installed Chief Keith Bergstrom, who two years later hired Kochen.

The war on drugs was in full swing during Kochen’s first years as a cop. He and his colleagues were tasked with going after both drug dealers and drug users, he said, tactics that in hindsight he says appear antiquated.

In the 1990s, Kochen said the department tried what would now be called community policing, with a focus on making connections, not just arrests. As he became a sergeant, and then a captain in 1999, he was drawn to those kinds of ideas, from having cops play sports with kids to approaching problems like homelessness and drug use through the lens of social services.

“You really start to try to think in depth about things and think about things from a multi-angled approach,” he said. “Something like homelessness, I’ve said this so many times in front of the commission:

“You can’t arrest your way out of these problems.”

Hard times

Kochen became interim police chief in 2008, when previous chief Mark LeCouris became city manager, a job he still holds. Kochen again started a new role during an unstable period.

As the Great Recession raged, he feared having to lay people off. However, the city had enough financial reserves to keep the agency intact with a hiring freeze.

His first months as chief also included investigations into multiple officers accused of wrongdoing: One, the leader of the agency’s school resource officer program, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old high-school student; another slashed a homeless man’s bicycle tires. Both resigned.

“My goal was just to stop the bleeding” after the recession and the resignations, the chief said. “The department had moved beyond all the trouble it had in the late 80s, and it was really starting to come into its own professionally.”

‘We were meant to handle that’

In the late 1990s, when Kochen was still a sergeant, he met a new officer named Charles Kondek. The officer had just moved to the area from Long Island — the two men had gone to the same high school, a few years apart, though they hadn’t known each other.

Kondek was about to get married after a whirlwind romance, but he didn’t know many people in the area. He asked Kochen to be in his wedding party. Kochen agreed, and the two became good friends.

On Dec. 21, 2014, Kondek responded to a call about a loud car stereo. He wound up facing a gunman who fatally shot him.

In the days after the shooting, the police chief visited Kondek’s home. The officer’s widow, Teresa Kondek, remembered Kochen promising that he and the department would take care of whatever the family needed: grocery shopping, getting her car fixed, buying Kondek’s sons suits for their father’s funeral.

“Not one time did I go to him for help and (hear) him say no,” she said. “There’s not anything I requested that he denied, ever. Not even today.”

She said he, and the entire police force, became fixtures of the family’s life. A slew of officers, including Kochen, taught her daughter how to drive. He showed up to the kids’ graduations. He has cards sent to her house on birthdays, and flowers on the Kondeks’ wedding anniversary.

“When something like this happens, all of them know this could be them at any time — I know he’s thought of that,” she said. “He’s tough, and he looks like a tough guy in uniform, but he’s still a man on the inside, and he still hurts like everyone else. And not a lot of people see that side of him.”

To Kochen, going through that collective trauma affirmed that, over a quarter-century, the department had evolved from a political tool teetering on the edge of extinction to an institution he could be proud of.

“It was years in the making, years of hiring good people, promoting good people, instilling a good culture,” he said. “As horrible as that was, we were meant to handle that.”

‘You set the benchmark’

After Kondek’s death, the police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office worked together closely. Deputies patrolled Tarpon Springs while the entire force attended the funeral. It also led to a closer relationship between Kochen and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

“His contributions and presence exceeded just the boundaries of Tarpon Springs,” said Gualtieri, who noted that building relationships among Pinellas’ law enforcement agencies is one of the retired chief’s biggest legacies.

Kochen bid the city farewell at a City Commission meeting earlier this month. He got emotional, tripping over words. He promised he’d still pick up the phone when people called — but not after 5 p.m.

He retired as the second-longest-tenured chief in the department’s hundred year history, behind only his predecessor, now-city manager LeCouris

“He’s given us reason to keep our police department,” said former commissioner Peter Dalacos.

“You set the benchmark to which I believe I’ll be measured,” Maj. Jeff Young told Kochen as he was sworn in as the new chief.

For the past few months, he’s been doing some work assisting LeCouris, leading to a heated debate among commissioners about whether the pair were trying to further a police chief-to-city manager pipeline. Kochen said he’s not sure if he’d take that job.

He wouldn’t rule it out, though. He likes working with people, which is why he thinks he lasted so long as chief.

“I was a real person,” he said. “What you saw was what you got.”

    The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's offer to speak by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over the American's remark that the Russian leader was a killer. Putin made it clear that “it makes sense to have a talk to maintain Russia-U.S. relations instead of trading barbs,” and he wanted to make it public to help defuse tensions over Biden's “very bad remarks,” said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Asked by reporters Friday if he'll take Putin up on his offer to have a call, Biden said, “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point.”