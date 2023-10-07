Tarpon Springs says its closed-door meeting was legal. Experts disagree.

As a lawsuit over the most contentious project in Tarpon Springs history drew to a close, Mayor Costa Vatikiotis announced in August that the city commission would need to discuss it behind closed doors.

A nonprofit group, Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs, had sued in 2021 after the city OK’d a developer’s plan for 404 apartments to be built along the Anclote River. Now a panel of appellate judges was signaling they were ready to rule in favor of the city and its co-defendant, the Morgan Group Development.

Commissioners convened privately for 37 minutes on Aug. 22 in what is known as a “shade” meeting. It’s an exception in Florida’s Sunshine Law that lets government bodies meet out of public view to discuss settlement negotiations or strategy on expenditures for any pending litigation they have.

But according to the transcript of the meeting obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, commissioners wandered into another topic — how to avoid getting sued again, this time by Morgan Group.

They delved into the city’s rationale for not yet issuing permits for the apartments, and the likelihood the company could seek millions in court over the delays.

The project was approved in November 2021, but an election four months later brought a new commission majority that opposed the apartments. Since then, Morgan Group has submitted at least two demand letters to begin construction.

While City Attorney Andrew Salzman said the topics commissioners discussed complied with the law because they related to ideas for settling the Concerned Citizens litigation, the Times interviewed three Sunshine Law experts who disagreed.

“Even if you said the meeting had a legal purpose of trying to settle that pending case, when they start talking about other potential cases and how to resolve them, that looks like they probably exceeded the scope of the permissible topic,” said Timothy Weber, a St. Petersburg attorney who won a lawsuit against St. Pete Beach in 2014 for holding an illegal shade meeting.

Although people may have known commissioners’ stances on the project, the shade meeting discussion into the permits and future litigation should have occurred at a public meeting, said Edward L. Birk, general counsel for the First Amendment Foundation.

“They were discussing public business in private,” said Birk, who reviewed the transcript for the Times. “The harm is that secrecy breeds contempt and transparency cultivates trust. This just chips away at the trust the public can have for their elected officials.”

At a 2nd District Court of Appeal hearing seven days before the shade meeting, the judges’ questions on the Concerned Citizens lawsuit indicated they were leaning towards a ruling to uphold the city’s approval of the project.

According to the transcript, Salzman told commissioners that once the lawsuit was over, Morgan Group would likely petition a judge to order the city to release the permits.

When that happens, he said he would tell the court the rationale that commissioners discussed during the shade meeting — that Morgan Group must first obtain a clearance from the Army Corps of Engineers related to the property’s wetlands.

But Morgan Group has stated an Army Corps approval is not required, and Salzman said they might also file a lawsuit for delay damages.

He explained that if the commission wanted to try for a settlement between Morgan Group, the city and Concerned Citizens, “now is the time,” to do so before the litigation ended, according to the transcript.

“What leverage do we have to negotiate with them?” asked Commissioner John Koulianos. Because the developer is expected to make millions in profit annually on the project, and was about to defeat the Concerned Citizens challenge, Koulianos said “they’re not going to walk away for $2 million” in payment from the city.

Salzman said the only thing the city could offer Morgan Group was to “streamline the process for them to get moving forward and you to get something out of the deal.” Commissioners discussed asking for a guarantee Morgan Group wouldn’t sue in exchange for the easier process.

In an interview, Salzman said the topics discussed in private were within bounds because explaining what could happen after the Concerned Citizens lawsuit ended was “part and parcel” to the shade meeting’s purpose of exploring whether a settlement could be arranged to “make everybody happy.”

He said Morgan Group’s permits were relevant because Concerned Citizens’ lawsuit was a challenge to the legality of the city’s November 2021 approval of the project.

“It was just informational purposes,” he said. “There was no intent there to discuss future litigation.”

But Michael Barfield, director of public access initiatives for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, disagreed after reviewing the transcript. He said the discussion about the Army Corps of Engineers permit and how to handle future legal action had “nothing to do with the pending litigation” and was “a shocking violation of the Sunshine Law.”

He added: “The commission then engaged in a long discussion about what ‘leverage’ they had to negotiate with the developer to avoid a potential lawsuit by streamlining the development process. That discussion was clearly outside the boundaries of what could be discussed during a shade meeting.”

The meeting concluded without the commission agreeing on any proposed settlement terms to present to Morgan Group. Salzman told the Times he also did not believe a Sunshine violation occurred because no action was taken at the meeting.

However Weber, the St. Petersburg attorney, said the law also applies to discussions and deliberations. He said the commission could foreseeably vote in the future on what they discussed in the shade meeting, like resolving a forthcoming damages lawsuit.

Commissioners also discussed how they might handle future actions, according to the transcript.

“Right now I don’t think they’re going to give into anything,” said Commissioner Mike Eisner, referring to Morgan Group. “We can always at a certain point speed through it and give them concessions if we have to stay out of litigation.”

The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled against Concerned Citizens on Aug. 23, the day after the shade meeting, and the case was closed on Sept. 12. The city has not yet issued permits.

In an interview, Ed Armstrong, an attorney representing Morgan Group, declined to answer whether the developer is preparing to sue Tarpon Springs for damages but said the firm has long felt that the city has been blocking its permits.

“It is remarkable that the commission focused their discussion on ‘leverage’ against the Morgan Group in order to fulfill their political agenda,” Armstrong said of the shade meeting. “This reflects a total disrespect for the rule of law by the body elected to enforce it.”

The apartment project, named Anclote Harbor, has been highly controversial from the start. Before the commission approved the application in 2021, residents came out in droves to argue against the environmental impact on the nearly 74-acre property and safety concerns on the stretch of road along U.S. 19.

In an interview, Vatikiotis, the mayor, acknowledged he felt the shade meeting “became legal strategy for if and when something else came up.”

“I felt uncomfortable that we strayed from what the original objective is,” he said, “but I have to defer to the attorney.”