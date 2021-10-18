Tarpon Springs teen identified as suspect shot, killed by police officers

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a Tarpon Springs-involved police shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The boy who was shot and killed by officers Saturday night was identified during a news conference Monday as Alexander King, an 11th grader at Tarpon Springs High School.

Police said they received several calls Saturday evening about a white male walking down Pinellas Avenue, near the intersection with Tarpon Avenue, pointing a military-style rifle at passing vehicles.

When officers arrived at the intersection around 9:27 p.m., King pointed the gun at them and at several occupied cars on the road, according to police.

Responding officers took cover behind the vehicles, then fired at King, Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young said during the news conference Monday. Two officers fired 12 rounds — seven from a patrol rifle and five from an agency handgun, he said.

Young said that officers thought King was pointing an AK-47 rifle, but he actually was carrying an airsoft gun, which is also known as a pellet gun.

King was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m., according to Young.

The officers involved in the shooting on are on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, Young said. Tarpon Springs police will conduct an internal investigation, he said.

King has had 22 interactions with law enforcement — 11 with Tarpon Springs police and 11 with other Pinellas County law enforcement agencies, Young said. Two of those were felony arrests — battery on a school board employee in 2017 and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2018, according to Young.

He said the department’s thoughts are with the family members of King, as well as the officers involved in the shooting.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.