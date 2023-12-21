Tarrant Appraisal District names chief appraiser following months of turmoil

The Tarrant Appraisal District board has hired the McLennan County chief appraiser to fill the agency’s top job.

The board voted unanimously Thursday morning to hire Joe Don Bobbitt, who has worked for the McLennan Central Appraisal District for 12 years, three of those as chief appraiser. He served in the Army for five years before that. He will leave his post Feb 1.

Bobbitt assumes the role of chief appraiser after months of turmoil at the Tarrant Appraisal District, which resulted in the resignation of his predecessor, Jeff Law.

The Tarrant County commissioners took a vote of no confidence in Law in August, and at least three mayors called for his ouster after the Star-Telegram reported that a senior manager suggested TAD lie to the public about festering problems with its website.

In April, the revamped TAD website failed to load pages and timed out on property owners after value notices were sent. For weeks, the site lacked an option for property owners to protest their value.

William Durham has been serving as interim chief appraiser since Law’s resignation in September. He will remain chief appraiser until Feb. 1 and will receive $10,000 for his time filling the chief appraiser role.

The agency values property for tax purposes.