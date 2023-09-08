Tarrant Appraisal’s ex-chief Jeff Law gets new job, days after resigning amid scandals

Embattled former Tarrant Appraisal District head Jeff Law has a new job — one week after he resigned from TAD amid scandal.

Law will be head the Hood Central Appraisal District, the Hood County News reported. Law was Hood County’s chief appraiser for 10 years before his 15-year tenure as TAD’s chief appraiser.

“We are exceptionally pleased to have Mr. Law come on board to lead our district. We were seeking someone with extensive experience and strong leadership characteristics, and Mr. Law certainly meets those criteria,” said Hood CAD board chair Eddie Rodriguez.

Hood’s most recent chief appraiser, Eddie Roe, left the post in May after being named interim chief appraiser in March 2020.

Law resigned as TAD’s chief appraiser on Sept. 1 amid increasing pressure for leadership changes after a series of scandals that eroded public trust in the agency.

His resignation came three days after the Tarrant County commissioners took a vote of no confidence in his leadership. At least three mayors had also called for Law’s termination after the Star-Telegram exposed comments made by an agency senior manager suggesting TAD lie to the media about its ongoing tech problems.

In his resignation letter, Law wrote: “In recent months, I have been approached from both private and public sector organizations regarding different employment opportunities. While I appreciate the vote of confidence I received from the board at its last board meeting, I have decided to pursue one of those opportunities.”