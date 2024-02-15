Tarrant County 2024 primary voter guide: State, county, congressional candidates

It’s time to head to the polls, as early voting for the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries begins Feb. 20 and runs through March 1.

Two Fort Worth area U.S. congressional seats are open as U.S. Reps. Kay Granger and Michael Burgess are not seeking reelection. In Tarrant County, primaries for tax assessor-collector and two seats on the County Commissioners Court are among the key races. The midterm ballot also includes races for U.S. senator and the state House of Representatives.

If no candidate gets more than half the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff on May 28.

The Star-Telegram sent questionnaires to candidates in the biggest contested races. Their responses were not edited and are in the candidates’ own words.

Republican primary

Democrat primary

Editorial Board recommendations

REPUBLICANS

DEMOCRATS