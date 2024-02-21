Tarrant County will bring back inmates from private prison near Lubbock

Tarrant County commissioners voted Wednesday to bring back inmates they’ sent to a private prison near Lubbock after the jail was found to be out of compliance with Texas standards.

In their last meeting Tarrant County commissioners voted unanimously to look at terminating their contract for 500 beds with Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post. The prison is owned by Utah-based Management and Training Corp.

The plan is to have the inmates back in Tarrant County in September, but that is contingent on how quickly contractors finish work on the HVAC systems in the jail towers.

“Hopefully we don’t have to utilize any more taxpayer dollars to send folks hundreds of miles away. That never was ideal,” republican commissioner Manny Ramirez told the Star-Telegram.

Ramirez also expressed his displeasure with Management and Training Corporation’s failure to notify county commissioners of the noncompliance report.

“It was MTC’s failures; whenever they failed inspection, failed to notify us, their deficiencies, that really brought this to the forefront,” Ramirez said. “We said, Wait a second, we have to ensure that anybody Tarrant County has a contract with is performing the services that they promised us that they will, because that’s important.”

Tarrant County was notified of the issue on Jan. 31, when MTC reached out to Tarrant County administratior Chandler Meritt, according to records obtained by the Star-Telegram.

In its letter to the county, MTC said the inspection of the jail took place from Dec. 12-15.

The jail has filed paperwork to correct the problems and it is no longer listed as non-compliant, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

County Judge Tim O’Hare called the minimum standard violations deeply disturbing.

“The failure of Management & Training Corporation to notify Tarrant County of the violations is equally troublesome,” O’Hare wrote in an email. “Tarrant County is exploring all options to no longer house prisoners at this facility, while maintaining law and order and protecting the public as our first priority.”

Records from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards show that among those notified that the jail was out of compliance were Garza County Judge Lee Norman, Garza County Sheriff Terry Morgan and warden Rick Martinez.

Norman said in an email exchange that the responsibility to notify Tarrant County falls on Managment and Training Corp.