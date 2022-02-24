Here’s what Tarrant County’s congressional lawmakers said about Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Fort Worth’s congressional delegation is vowing to stand with Ukraine as Russia attacks the Eastern European nation.

Civilians were fleeing the country Thursday as Russia commenced a “full-scale war.”

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday night. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, promised the U.S. would provide Ukranian allies arms to defend themselves, and work to counter Vladimir Putin and hold accountable those responsible for the aggression.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said in a statement: “Putin has tried to get away with as much as he can, and it would be naive to think that he will stop at Ukraine. Ukraine is on the front line of a crisis, but the security of Europe is also in question.”

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, also promised to stand with the Ukraine.

“Putin’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine will have devastating consequences for thousands of innocent Ukrainian people and cause widespread hardship across Europe,” he wrote on Twitter.

As developments continue, here’s what some area lawmakers have said about Russia’s invasion.

Cornyn: “America stands with Ukraine, and we will do everything we can to help them defend themselves against the Russian Federation. The United States has played no part in creating this crisis, but we have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their own sovereignty. Putin has tried to get away with as much as he can, and it would be naive to think that he will stop at Ukraine. Ukraine is on the front line of a crisis, but the security of Europe is also in question. This is not just about Ukraine. This is not just about Europe. This is about America’s credibility and that of our friends and allies around the world and our willingness to stand up for our values and defend our freedoms. If the U.S. fails to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like those in China and Iran will take note.”

Story continues

Here’s what Tarrant County’s congressional lawmakers said about Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Cruz: “Following news of Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine with enormous concern and anger. The US will stand with our Ukrainian allies, continue to provide them with arms to defend themselves, and work to counter Putin and hold accountable those responsible for this aggression.”

Praying for the millions of Ukrainians who are facing Putin's unprovoked aggression & this existential threat.



Ukraine has America's steadfast support & we will continue to arm them so they can defend their country. Those involved in this should know they'll be held accountable. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving: “Putin’s full scale invasion of Ukraine is an act of war meant to destabilize Europe. His blatant disregard for the lives and sovereignty of an independent state show his violent ambition to reconstitute the old U.S.S.R and plunge the world into a new Cold War. A real American leader would understand the best response is a strong America, capable of helping allies with energy resources, defensive military capabilities, and unifying other free nations to deliver punishing economic consequences on Russia.”

My statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/fB5JbeZ4wu — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) February 24, 2022

Van Duyne wrote on Twitter: “Biden could show he is actually interested in punishing #Russia by empowering rapid, new development of American energy production. American energy production of Freedom Fuel for liberty-loving people around the world. Time to step on the gas Joe and unshackle US production.”

Biden could show he is actually interested in punishing #Russia by empowering rapid, new development of American energy production. American energy production of Freedom Fuel for liberty-loving people around the world. Time to step on the gas Joe and unshackle US production. — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) February 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth: “Putin’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine will have devastating consequences for thousands of innocent Ukrainian people and cause widespread hardship across Europe. I stand with the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies as we work together to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Putin's unlawful invasion of Ukraine will have devastating consequences for thousands of innocent Ukrainian people and cause widespread hardship across Europe. I stand with the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies as we work together to defend Ukraine's sovereignty. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) February 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin: “After weeks of threats and military preparation, Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. There will be an opportunity to assess the United States’ response to Russian aggression leading up to this operation, but right now President Biden’s focus must be on leveling the most crippling sanctions and export controls possible. Putin’s most recent threats have reached beyond the region, threatening NATO and Western allies with ‘consequences you have never seen’ should we interfere in his military campaign. America must defend her interests and go on offense against the Russian economy and any entities who enable Putin and his brutal regime. I continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and will pray for the innocent people trapped in harm’s way.”