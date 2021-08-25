Tarrant County constable suffers minor injury in fight with suspect in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police responded to a call reporting an officer down Wednesday afternoon in the 5400 block of Ramey Avenue, according to a call log.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office constables were serving a mental health warrant on an employee at a convenience store when the person fought with officers and hit one constable with his fist above the eye, causing a laceration, said Officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The constable, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The constable was taken to a local hospital, according to a MedStar representative.

A taser was used on the suspect, and the county took him into custody, police said.