Tarrant County couple arrested after fleeing scene of fatal ATV crash, officials say

Two Tarrant County residents were arrested after authorities said they left the scene of a fatal crash in the 6400 block of Peden Road near Eagle Mountain Lake on Thursday night.

Crash investigators responded to the scene of an overturned ATV at 10:43 p.m. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene. A 59-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to a news release by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as Stacey Robbins, who lived on Paper Shell Way, near the scene of the accident.

The suspects were driving a Ford truck that was involved in the accident and were not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. They were arrested at a nearby home.

Eric George, 53, is charged with accident involving death, and Danielle George, 47, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office and court records.

The Georges were Robbins’ neighbors and lived across the street from her on Paper Shell Way, according to public records.

Additional details regarding the case are not available at this time, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.