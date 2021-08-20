Tarrant County couple arrested after fleeing scene of fatal ATV crash, officials say

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Two Tarrant County residents were arrested after authorities said they left the scene of a fatal crash in the 6400 block of Peden Road near Eagle Mountain Lake on Thursday night.

Crash investigators responded to the scene of an overturned ATV at 10:43 p.m. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene. A 59-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to a news release by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as Stacey Robbins, who lived on Paper Shell Way, near the scene of the accident.

The suspects were driving a Ford truck that was involved in the accident and were not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. They were arrested at a nearby home.

Eric George, 53, is charged with accident involving death, and Danielle George, 47, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office and court records.

The Georges were Robbins’ neighbors and lived across the street from her on Paper Shell Way, according to public records.

Additional details regarding the case are not available at this time, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

    Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.

  • Man shot woman dead in a Fort Worth living room, then killed himself, authorities say

    A neighbor looked through a front door window and saw two unresponsive people.

  • DOJ asks Supreme Court for last minute stay over Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program

    The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend a lower court's order that would force the administration to reinstate one of President Trump's border policies, which left tens of thousands of migrants to await asylum hearings in Mexico. Why it matters: Ending the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy was one of President Biden’s campaign promises, and he suspended the program on his first day in office. The administration has now brought thousands of impac

  • EXCLUSIVE: DOD knew as early as 2005 that Afghan military was weak, former general says

    Department of Defense generals have known since 2005 that the Afghan military and National Police were not mentally capable of defending their nation without the backbone of the United States, said a special operations general who was involved in advisement and training.

  • 46 senators have joined a bipartisan effort to urge the Biden administration to prioritize and protect Afghan women leaders who are in 'unparalleled danger'

    The senators urged the Biden administration to help Afghan women leaders who "might fall through the cracks of the US government's response."

  • COVID Is So Bad Even Gun Makers Are Ditching NRA’s Big Party

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyDespite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the National Rifle Association is moving ahead with its massive annual conference in Texas next month—and major gun manufacturers are having second thoughts, with some even asking NRA officials to call off the event entirely.According to text messages between high-ranking executives obtained by The Daily Beast, multiple gun makers are pulling out of the conference and quietly trying to pressure the NRA to c

  • Black Woman Suing Police Over Violent and Unwarranted Arrest

    Nakia Porter, a 33-year-old software engineer, is suing the Solano County Police Department in Northern California for her violent arrest last summer.

  • Afghan troops sought safety in numbers – igniting a cascade of surrender

    In May, Afghan troops raised their national flag as the U.S. pulled out. Now, their flag is down too. Afghan Ministry of Defense Press Office via APThe swift collapse of the Afghan military in recent days caught many in the U.S. by surprise, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In the months after President Joe Biden’s April 2021 announcement of the troop withdrawal, intelligence reports warned that the Afghan military might not fight on its own, opening the way for a Taliban tak

  • Ohio Bitcoin Launderer Pleads Guilty to Running $300M Operation

    An Ohio resident has pled guilty to running a $300 million Bitcoin laundering operation that also helped fund drug traffickers.

  • White House withholds support of Democratic carbon border tax

    (Reuters) -The White House is withholding support for a Democratic proposal to impose a pollution tax on imports from China and other countries, casting doubt on whether Democrats will be able to deploy what environmentalists consider one of the greatest weapons to tackle global climate change in a massive spending bill this year. The United States is the closest it has ever been to imposing a carbon border tax - which seeks to level the playing field between U.S. companies which face environmental regulations at home and foreign competitors with less rigorous standards - after Democrats included the proposal in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package last week that they hope to pass along party lines by mid-September. U.S. President Joe Biden and top members of his administration have said publicly they support a carbon border tax as a tool to advance climate goals, but the White House has not endorsed the Democratic proposal, spearheaded by longtime Biden ally Senator Chris Coons.

  • TikTok creators are surprised to see their own videos displayed alongside Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' album on Spotify

    Doja Cat used Spotify's moving cover graphics to highlight TikTokers who participated in trends set to the songs on her album "Planet Her."

  • A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'

    The first Asian giant hornet nest of the year has been found in Washington state, and plans are being developed to eradicate it, likely next week, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday. The so-called stinging "murder hornets," the world's largest hornets, can grow to two inches (5 cm) in length and prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture. "Any time you get any organism that is not native to an area move in, the consequences are really immeasurable," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist.

  • 12-year-old River Oaks boy arrested in death of 6-year-old cousin near home, officials say

    A ruling on how the 6-year-old River Oaks girl died is pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

  • Hammer-wielding man tied to several attacks on public transit wanted by Chicago Police Department

    Chicago police are hunting down a hammer-wielding suspect wanted for several attacks on the city's buses and metro line.

  • Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

    The median preschool teacher in the United States earns $31,390. The median high school teacher earns almost precisely double that amount — $62,870, to be exact. Elementary and middle school...

  • Texas soldier sold fake COVID vaccine cards on Instagram, feds say. ‘How many u need!’

    The soldier had dozens of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards in a Fort Worth hotel while on military assignment, officials said.

  • Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

    In Israel's COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease. The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. Such "breakthrough" cases have become central to a global debate over whether highly vaccinated countries should give booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and to which people.

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • The Paul Newman Daytona Rolex Is So Famous There’s Now a Song About It

    Watches and pop culture go hand in hand. They star in movies, they pair well with video game characters and every so often they can even eclipse the celebrities who wear them. But apart from high-priced pieces being namechecked in rap lyrics, I couldn’t name an actual watch song off the top of my head […] The post The Paul Newman Daytona Rolex Is So Famous There’s Now a Song About It appeared first on InsideHook.

  • North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Frisco real estate agent Jenna Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C.