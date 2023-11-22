Tarrant County deputies search for 25-year-old woman suspected in murder investigation

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 25-year-old woman who is a suspect in a murder investigation in the Rendon area.

Kaitlyn Marie Bailey is actively wanted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, officials said in a news release. She is thought to be driving a 2007 black Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate number FVH1258.

Officials say Bailey is believed to be dangerous and armed with a handgun and should not be approached. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.

The sheriff’s office has not released further details about the homicide or who the victim was.

Today's top stories:

→ Nonprofit needs volunteers to help Afghan refugee families

→ Pilot dies in small plane that crashed, caught fire near strip mall

→ District attorney staffs narcotics unit to pursue fentanyl cases

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.