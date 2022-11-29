Tarrant County deputies search for suspect wanted in domestic violence shooting

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman during a domestic disturbance in Azle last week.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are searching for Robert McDaniel, 26, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.