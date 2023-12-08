Tarrant County deputy wounded in shootout goes home after nearly 2-week hospital stay

The Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who was shot twice while working off-duty security at a Fort Worth credit union was released from John Peter Smith Hospital Friday morning.

Deputy Brent Brown is headed home, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn announced at a press conference Friday. Waybourn praised Brown’s perseverance during his hospital stay and said he’s doing great.

“We’re excited to not only welcome him home today with his first victory, but there will be other victories in the near future where he’ll be coming back and getting in the saddle,” Waybourn said.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Brown, 35, was shot twice by a man who pulled a gun at a Fort Worth credit union on Nov. 27, authorities said. Brown returned home Friday after spending more than a week at JPS Hospital.

Brown, 35, was working as a security guard at Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road the afternoon of Nov. 27 when a man pulled out a gun and rushed him.

Video footage from inside the credit union shows Brown fall after being hit twice, and then firing his own weapon at the attacker. Brown fired off a dozen rounds after being shot, authorities said.

The accused shooter, Leland Williams, was taken into custody around two hours later at a nearby home. He faces a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer and his bond is set at $1 million.

Waybourn said the past 11 days have been “strenuous” for the sheriff’s department, and he thanked the community for their thoughts and prayers. People have called him from all over the nation to let him know they’re praying for Brown’s recovery.

“’He’s loved’ is the message that I want him to hear,” Waybourn said. “He’s loved and he’s wanted back as quickly as possible.”

The Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association has set up an account with the Tarrant County Credit Union in Brown’s name, according to a sheriff’s office social media post. Those who wish to donate can go to any Tarrant County Credit Union location and let the employees know the money is for Brent Brown.

Brown still has “some serious rehab” ahead of him, according to Waybourn. He had on his jogging shoes Friday morning and a shirt that said “I’m fighting bears.”

“He’s going to win,” Waybourn said.