Tarrant County fugitive, who fled sexual assault trial, convicted in absence, re-arrested

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in June 2020, who fled law enforcement during his trial and was convicted in his absence, has been arrested, according to a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Victor Huynh Le, 25, was convicted Friday after fleeing in the middle of the week during his trial, according to the release. Also on Friday, Le was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal Service, Fort Worth police and the DA’s office and re-arrested.

Le was found at a bar in the Fort Worth Stockyards where he was dancing with multiple women, according to the release. He was brought to the court after his arrest for sentencing.

Le was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the sexual assault. The DA’s office did not say if he would be facing any additional charges for fleeing during his trial.