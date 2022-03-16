Tarrant County grand jury asked to investigate spending abuses by Grapevine ex-staffers

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s White Collar Crime and Public Integrity Team has asked a grand jury investigate the alleged theft of funds from the city of Grapevine by two former employees.

Residents packed the City Council chambers for a public meeting on Tuesday as City Manager Bruce Rumbelow described the improper use of city credit cards and his investigation into the misspending. Mayor William D. Tate said he and the council want more information on what happened.

Neither Kevin Mitchell, the former parks and recreation director, nor Ruth Chiego, who was director of libraries, has been charged with crimes. As much as $250,000 was flagged as potentially misspent by the two directors, according to the audits, but the investigation by an outside firm couldn’t reach conclusions about much of that sum. Both left their jobs Feb. 21.

Mitchell, who worked for the city since 1999, was found to have questionably spent up to $186,591. That included personal hotel stays, flights, tickets to football games and more than $23,000 in Apple products, according to the audit findings first reported by the Star-Telegram in early March.

