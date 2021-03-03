Tarrant County grand jury indicts two men for capital murder

Weatherford Democrat, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 3—Two men have been indicted for capital murder in the deaths of three people, two of whose bodies were found inside an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Andrew Joseph Vandermeer and Lamont Cousins were indicted for the capital murder of Virginia Lewis, Clayton Turrentine and Veronica Jones.

On Dec. 14, Fort Worth PD investigators responded to the shooting death of a woman inside a building along Benbrook Highway. The next day, two additional victims from the case were located in a building on south Farm-to-Market Road 4. Investigators from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office and Fort Worth PD conducted a joint investigation at the scene," Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire said.

Police had previously arrested Cousins and Vandermeer was arrested Dec. 17, according to a Fort Worth PD press release.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Turrentine and Jones were slain at a building in Palo Pinto County, and were driven to the scene of their deaths from Bill's Auto Sales off Benbrook Highway, Fort Worth police have alleged. Lewis was slain at the Fort Worth car dealership office.

Cousins and Turrentine were involved in an argument about the sale of a vehicle, according to the Star-Telegram's report.

