Tarrant County Jail inmate dies at Fort Worth hospital. Cause of death not yet known

A man incarcerated at the Tarrant County Jail died after being taken to a hospital early Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Harold Kent Roberts, 63, was pronounced dead at the hospital just minutes before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Feb. 7 on a charge of injury to a child.

According to court records, Roberts was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of injury to an elderly person, accused of grabbing and choking a woman in a domestic violence case in Fort Worth.

He was found incompetent to stand trial in the domestic violence case in November 2020. Roberts was ordered to receive mental health treatment as part of a competency restoration program he was required to participate in, according to court records.

He was found competent to stand trial on Jan. 31, and was transferred back to the jail on Feb. 7.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Star-Telegram’s request for information about Roberts’ death.