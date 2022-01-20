Tarrant County murder suspect captured in wooded area near scene of fatal stabbing

A 22-year-old murder suspect who is accused of stabbing to death his older brother during a fight was captured early Thursday in Tarrant County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Spivey about 4:15 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area in south Tarrant County, near the location of the fight.

He’s accused of killing his 41-year-old brother Tuesday night in south Tarrant County.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight call just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12,800 block of Oak Grove Road South in unincorporated south Tarrant County.

The fight was between two brothers, according to reports.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground in front of a home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as Mark Oakley Jr., 41, of Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Wednesday.

Oakley lived at the address where deputies responded to the fight, according to the website.

The suspect, later identified as Nathan Spivey, fled the scene.